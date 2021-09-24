Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 Date Announced; 1000+ New Products To Be Launched

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale was recently uploaded on the online shopping platform’s official website but the makers had not unveiled the dates. But updates about the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale are just released, and it confirms that the sale is supposed to go live from October 4. Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to access the sale a day before it goes live. Othe advantages for the Prime users include additional cashback, extended no-cost EMIs and faster delivery. Read more to know about Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 Dates and offers.

Save the date! #AmazonGreatIndianFestival starts on 4th October.

Grab big deals on your favourite brands, bank discount, exchange offers and more.#BoxesOfHappiness pic.twitter.com/m70QL7dzVg — Amazon India (@amazonIN) September 24, 2021

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 date

Updates about the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 Dates confirm that the sale will start from October 4, but nothing has been released about the end date for sale. It means that the users will need to avail their favourite offers as soon as possible. Some exclusive offers will be released in limited quantities which and the products could go out of stock according to their demand. Amazon is planning to release more than 1,000 new products during their sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival offers

These upcoming offers include exclusive products from top brands such as Adidas, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Sony, Apple, Lakme Boat, Lenovo, HP, Asus, BIBA, Allen Solly, American Tourister, Prestige, Eureka Forbes, Bosch, Pigeon, Bajaj, Fossil, Levi’s, Maybelline, Forest Essentials, The Body Shop, WOW, Nivea, Sony, Microsoft, Philips, Vega and more. Other offers have been added for the customers with HDFC debit/credit cards. They are eligible to get a 10% instant discount on all products. Keep in mind that this sale is going to be live for a limited time period and offers might get exhausted quickly according to their demand.

Other offers include new smartphones starting at Rs 6999 and mobile accessories starting from Rs 50. Other features like an option to collect codes that offer discounts on specific products have also been added to the sale’s microsite. More details about the offers are supposed to be released soon. Till then, keep an eye out for any updates on Amazon Great Indian Sale Offers on the makers' official social media handles.

Image: Amazon India Twitter