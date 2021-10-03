Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: best deals on smartwatches from Apple and Samsung

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is live and the e-commerce giant has overwhelmed its customers with offers and discounts on trending products, including smartwatches from Apple and Samsung. These devices are as compact as a wristwatch but have the capabilities of highly advanced fitness tracking equipment such as electrocardiograms, pedometers, workout trackers, blood oxygen saturation monitors and so on.

As the e-commerce market regained its form after the first wave of pandemics, the demand for accurate fitness trackers increased in the market. A smartwatch like Apple Watch 6 is equipped with sophisticated health monitoring devices that can measure blood oxygen levels, monitor heart rate, display the number of steps walked and calories burnt, and act as a faithful companion for users who own an iPhone. For those who are a part of the Android ecosystem, there are smart watches from Samsung with exceptional features. Additional bank discounts are available via HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale - best deals on smartwatches

Apple Watch 6: Apple Watch 6 provides every feature that the Apple Watch SE does, and adds blood oxygen monitor and ECG functionality. The display and sizes for the Apple Watch 6 are similar to the Watch SE. Additionally, Apple Watch 6 also supports an always-on retina display. The basic model of the Apple Watch 6 40mm with GPS is priced at Rs. 34,900 (original price Rs. 40,900) during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the latest smartwatch by Samsung and one of the best smartwatches to use with an Android smartphone. Featuring an always-on display, ECG functionality and blood oxygen monitoring, the watch is also capable of estimating the user's body composition. The new feature is a Galaxy Watch 4 exclusive and was launched this year itself. Including the instant discount on HDFC Bank cards, a customer can get the smartwatch for as low as Rs. 20,249 (original price Rs. 29,999).

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm is currently available at Rs, 15,999, down from its marked price of Rs. 34,900. The wearable is one of the best in the Android ecosystem and was launched last year by Samsung and features a 1.4" always-on display, 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of storage onboard. Additionally, the smartwatch can track all fitness-related metrics such as ECG, blood pressure monitor, blood oxygen tracker and more. It is the ideal smartwatch for a Samsung smartphone owner.

IMAGE: AMAZON.IN