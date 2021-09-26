Last Updated:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Smartphones Launched And Deals On Accessories

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 will be available for all Prime members one day earlier. There will be multiple smartphone launches during the sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: smartphone launched and deals on accessories

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is all set to kick off on October 4, 2021, and the e-commerce platform has already revealed stirring deals on electronics and gadgets. While there will be a couple of new launches during the period of the sale, Amazon India will also bring massive discounts on gadgets that are already successful in the market. For instance, smartphones that have been the bestseller in recent times are going to receive a price cut or will be eligible for a cashback of bank discount offers. 

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 will be accessible by Prime members one day before it is available to the rest of the world. It means that the Prime members will be able to shop for their favourite electronics and gadgets one day before, without facing any issues in stocks. Users will be able to avail Amazon Pay ICICI band credit card offers, Amazon Pay Later cashback, no-cost EMI via Bajaj Finserv, and exchange offer while turning in old devices. That being said, below is a list of electronics and gadgets available on Amazon.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 

Upcoming product launches

  • Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will be launched on September 29, 2021. The company claims that the smartphone is going to be the smallest 5G device of 2021. While more details about the smartphone will be revealed soon, the device might be available for sale during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. 
  • Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is rolling out on September 28, 2021. The device is going to feature a vibrant 120Hz Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 778G processor, and a slimmer chassis than its predecessor. 
  • iQOO Z5 5G will feature the Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, along with a 5,000 mAh battery and a 44W FlashCharge. The company has also revealed that the smartphone will feature a 64MP primary camera with f/1.79. It will be launched on September 27, 2021. 
  • Oppo is also about to launch its A-series of smartphones on October 1, 2021. 

Devices that will receive discount 

  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 2
  • Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro 
  • Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo
  • Television sets from several manufacturers
  • Amazon's latest Fire TV Stick, Kindle device, and Alexa-enabled smart speakers

 

