Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Top Offers On Smartphones & Electronics

Amazon Great Indian Sale is just days away and the makers have already started releasing information about the offers for some latest smartphones and TVs available in the makers. Because of these announcements, users have been trying to find some more information about all top Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 Deals that will go live on October 3. Keep in mind that these deals are only going to be available for a limited quantity and they might get exhausted soon according to their demand. Another offer released by Amazon includes a 10% discount for all the customers using HDFC’s cards and EMI transactions.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 Deals

#AmazonGreatIndianFestival starts on 3rd October.

Shop online for crores of products and pay on delivery. #BoxesOfHappiness pic.twitter.com/571D7q5JjH — Amazon India (@amazonIN) September 28, 2021

The smartphones page of the sale reads, “Latest technology at never before prices,” meaning that the latest products will be getting significant price cuts. One of the most prominent. One of the best deals offered by Amazon is the price reduction on the OnePlus 9 5G. Makers recently confirmed that the phone will be sold for under Rs 40,000 during Amazon Great Indian Festival. After the launch of the iPhone 13, makers will also release offers for older phones like iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12 128GB variant is currently selling at Rs. 68,999 and the iPhone 11 64GB variant is being sold for Rs. 49,900. Another huge discount has been given to the Xioami Mi 11X 5G variant. After the offers, the phone’s current price on the website is Rs. 29,999. More offers for phones like Redmi 9A Vivo Y73, Vivo X60 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Tecno Spark 8, Samsung Galaxy S20, Tecno Pop 5P and Tecno Pova 2.

Electronics deals during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021

Talking about the electronics deals during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. Makers have already announced offers like 50 per cent off on laptops, up to 80 per cent off on headphones and speakers, up to 60 per cent on camera, accessories and smartwatches. Almost all the electronic items are covered with offers like up to 45 per cent on tablets and also offer upto 65 per cent off on TVs and appliances. More information about the offers on smart speakers and displays, Fire TV streaming sticks, and Kindle are supposed to be announced after October 1. Until then, keep an eye out for any updates on Amazon’s official website.