Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 'coming soon': Offers, upcoming launches, discounts & more

The e-commerce platform Amazon has started teasing an upcoming sale. The sale event is "coming soon" and is called the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, it will start sometime before the Republic Day of India, i.e. January 26, 2022. During the sale, several products such as clothes, electronics, furniture and more will be up for grabs with slashed prices. Keep reading to know more about the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will offer easy returns on a variety of items, free delivery on first order (for non-prime members) and pay on delivery for eligible orders. Additionally, Amazon is also giving prime members a one-day advantage as the sale will begin 24 hours early for Amazon Prime Members. Although Amazon has not confirmed, the e-commerce platform might align several new products launched along with the sale.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022 deals and discount

Teasing the products that will be up for sale during the event, Amazon has created a microsite. The deals mentioned on the microsite include up to 80% off on Amazon Fashion, up to 70% off on Home & Kitchen goods, daily essentials starting from Rs. 99, electronics and accessories starting from Rs. 99, lowest prices ever on popular smartphones from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi and deals on other items.

Although Amazon has not revealed the exact dates of the sale, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale occurs every year. Inferring from previous sale dates, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale date is expected around January 20. Along with new products and slashed prices, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will also offer a 10% instant discount with an SBI credit card. There might be an upper limit to the 10% criteria, as there is with the discount that users can avail.

Since the third wave of the pandemic is on the rise, Amazon might begin the sale earlier than expected. If the e-commerce platform delays its sale, there might be a problem with the shipment and transport of items across the country. Hence, the speculated date of January 20, 2022, makes sense. Nevertheless, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale should be a great push to online sales for Amazon at the start of the year.

Image: UNSPLASH/AMAZON