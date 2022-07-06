Amazon India Announces Prime Day Sale: Check All Deals And Discounts Here

To help Prime members in India ‘Discover Joy’, Amazon is here again with its annual Prime Day! Two days of great deals, savings, blockbuster entertainment, new launches, and much more kick off July 23, 2022, at 12:00 AM and runs through July 24, 2022. It’s time to sit back, relax, and enjoy all the blockbuster entertainment and shop to your heart’s content because Amazon will offer its Prime members the best deals and savings across categories.

From Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, TVs, Appliances, Fashion & Beauty, Groceries, Amazon Devices, Home & Kitchen, Furniture to everyday essentials, and more, Prime members can enjoy new launches, never-heard-before deals, and the best entertainment benefits.

This Prime Day, Amazon will continue to support Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and help generate customer demand for products offered by lakhs of sellers, manufacturers, start-ups and brands, women entrepreneurs, artisans, weavers, and local shops. During the event, Prime members will have the opportunity to discover deals on unique products across categories including beauty, fashion, electronics, and home décor from sellers under various programs such as Local Shops on Amazon, Launchpad, Saheli, and Karigar.

During the lead-up to Prime Day, starting July 7, 12:00 AM till July 22, 23:59 PM, members can shop from millions of unique products offered by SMBs and avail of incredible offers such as 10% cashback up to INR 100* that can be redeemed on their Prime Day purchases and more.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 overview