Amazon India Announces Prime Day Sale: Check All Deals And Discounts Here

To help Prime members in India ‘Discover Joy’, Amazon is here again with its annual Prime Day! Two days of great deals, savings, blockbuster entertainment, new launches, and much more kick off July 23, 2022, at 12:00 AM and runs through July 24, 2022. It’s time to sit back, relax, and enjoy all the blockbuster entertainment and shop to your heart’s content because Amazon will offer its Prime members the best deals and savings across categories.
From Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, TVs, Appliances, Fashion & Beauty, Groceries, Amazon Devices, Home & Kitchen, Furniture to everyday essentials, and more, Prime members can enjoy new launches, never-heard-before deals, and the best entertainment benefits.
This Prime Day, Amazon will continue to support Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and help generate customer demand for products offered by lakhs of sellers, manufacturers, start-ups and brands, women entrepreneurs, artisans, weavers, and local shops. During the event, Prime members will have the opportunity to discover deals on unique products across categories including beauty, fashion, electronics, and home décor from sellers under various programs such as Local Shops on Amazon, Launchpad, Saheli, and Karigar.
During the lead-up to Prime Day, starting July 7, 12:00 AM till July 22, 23:59 PM, members can shop from millions of unique products offered by SMBs and avail of incredible offers such as 10% cashback up to INR 100* that can be redeemed on their Prime Day purchases and more.
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 overview
- 48 hours of exclusive shopping and saving - Starting 12:00 AM on July 23 until 11:59 PM on July 24
- Over 30,000 new product launches from over 400 top brands from top Indian & global brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, boAt, Intel, Lenovo, Sony, Bajaj, Eureka Forbes, Puma, Adidas, USPA, Max, Asics, Fastrack, Tresemme, Mamaearth, Surf Excel, Dabur, Colgate, Whirlpool, IFB and more available in India - first to Prime members
- Explore over 2,000 new product launches from over 120 Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs) across categories including electronics from XECH, beauty products from Cos-IQ and Himalayan Origins, Home products from SpaceinCart, Kitchen picks from Mirakii, Handloom sarees from Karagiri, handcrafted décor from Nirvi Handicrafts, and many more
- Unique Offers: Shop from emerging brands from Amazon Launchpad, artisans and women entrepreneurs from Amazon Karigar and Amazon Saheli, as well as neighbourhood stores from Local Shops on Amazon and lakhs of other SMB sellers from all over India offering thousands of new products across categories including luggage from Arctic Fox, kitchen products from Solara, Bengal Handloom Sarees from TJ Sarees, dry fruits from Sindhi Dry fruits, Jewellery from Nemichand Jewels, a home improvement from Satpurush and House of Vipa among many more
- Best Deals: Unmatched deals across smartphones, consumer electronics, appliances, TVs, kitchen, daily essentials, toys, fashion, beauty, and more
- Power of Smart Tech:
- Get the year’s best deals on Amazon Echo, Fire TV and Kindles devices this Prime Day. The latest smart speakers, smart displays and Fire TV products will be on sale with up to 55% off.
- This Prime Day, get started on your smart home with the best prices on smart home combos with Echo and Alexa compatible bulbs, plugs, TVs, ACs, and much more
- Enjoy an amazing smart TV experience with great deals on Amazon Basics Fire TV Edition TVs this Prime Day
- Get great deals on Alexa built-in smartphones, smartwatches, TVs, speakers and more this Prime Day
- Save Big on your Prime Day Purchase:
- During the 14-day lead-up to Prime Day, starting July 7, 12:00 AM till July 22, 23:59 PM, members can shop from millions of unique products offered by SMBs and avail of offers such as 10% cashback up to INR 100* that can be redeemed on their Prime Day purchases and more
- Make Prime Day more rewarding with Amazon Pay:
- Enjoy secure, fast payments and rewards with Amazon Pay. Pay bills, recharge, send money and more to get rewards of up to INR 2,500 (until Prime Day)
- Prime members can enjoy unlimited 5% cashback on Prime Day purchases with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Sign up for the card now and enjoy the best-ever welcome offer of INR 2,200 in rewards