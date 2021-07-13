Amazon India Small Business Days Sees Record Sales For Over 84K Small & Medium Businesses

During the three-day Amazon Small Business Days Event, the e-commerce company saw six-fold growth in the number of sellers grossing over Rs. 1 crore in terms of sales. Over 84,000 sellers received an order during the three days of Small Business Days, which is up from 55,000 sellers who received an order last year during the event. Amazon also saw a rise in the number of sellers registered on the platform, with over 1.5 lakh sellers more than last year.

Amazon Small Business Days 2021

About 84,000 sellers received an order

Amazon India hosted Small Business Days 2021 from July 2 to July 4, 2021. The event aims to provide assistance to small businesses and sellers who had suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic. As mentioned earlier, as many as 84,000 sellers received an order, 68% out of which were based in non-metro cities like Dholpur (Rajasthan), Eta (Uttar Pradesh), Una (Himachal Pradesh) and Tinsukia (Assam).

Up to 7,500 sellers received the highest single-day sale

The number of sellers who grossed a total amount of 1 crore or above grew up to six times in comparison with the previous Amazon Business Days Sale. On top of that, up to 7,500 sellers received their highest single-day sale, which is yet another significant increase over the previous year. Thousands of local shops located in 125 cities and 23 states across the country took part in the event and received an order.

Sellers received orders from over 20,000 pin codes in the country

The most popular products during the Small Business Days sale on Amazon India were food processors, laptop tables, weighing scales, organic honey, Bluetooth earphones and more. Customers and consumers from over 20,000 pin codes shopped during the Small Business Days sale and bought products from startups, brands, artisans, local shops and women entrepreneurs. The sale also included 3,400 new products by Amazon Karigar sellers, with about 100 sellers seeing a two-fold growth and 40 sellers observing a 5-fold growth. The Amazon Prime Day sale, which is scheduled for July 26 and 27 will also promote products from small businesses and startups from all across India.

