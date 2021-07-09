Amazon OnePlus Nord 2 5G Quiz Answers: Win Pay Balance Up To Rs 10,000

The OnePlus Nord Two 5G is set to launch on July 22, 2021, as revealed by the company and e-commerce giant Amazon. On the launch occasion, Amazon has brought a new OnePlus Nord 2 5G Quiz, which is worth Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance. To take part in the competition, one has to follow the instructions given on the quiz page and answer all the questions correctly. Keep reading to know all the OnePlus Nord 2 5G quiz answers and instructions.

Amazon OnePlus Nord 2 Quiz Instructions

The Amazon Quiz for OnePlus Nord 2 5G has 5 questions, which have to be answered correctly in order to be eligible for the prize of Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance. The quiz might show up on the app within the first few quick tiles, or a user might have to search for the Amazon OnePlus Nord 2 quiz in the Fun Zone. Either way, one has to follow the instructions given below in order to appear for the quiz. Once all the questions are answered correctly, a user will enter the lucky draw. The contest will run from July 8, 2021, to August 6, 2021.

Head on to the Fun Zone section on the Amazon app and look for OnePlus Nord 2 5G quiz

Visit the OnePlus Nord 2 5G dedicated page

Click on the 'Notify Me' button

Have a quick look at the information mentioned on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G dedicated page on Amazon

Attempt the Amazon quiz answers

Tweet a screenshot of the answers and tag @amazonIN, @OnePlus_IN using the hashtag #OnePlusNord25G

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Quiz Questions and Answers

Which OnePlus Nord smartphone is coming soon in India? The answer is OnePlus Nord 2 5G .

. Which technology has been an important part of the OnePlus Nord smartphone launch? The answer is Augmented Reality (AR) .

. OnePlus Nord 2 5G will run on which Android-based operating system? The answer is OxygenOs .

. The most recent OnePlus Nord smartphone - Nord CE - was launched in which month? The answer is June'21 .

. OnePlus Nord smartphones are known for their _____ display? The answer is 90Hz AMOLED.

