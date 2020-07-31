Amazon Prime Day Sale: What To Expect & Tips To Make The Most Of The Sale On August 6-7

Amazon’s Prime Day sale is one of the most awaited sales with some of the best offers available online.This year Amazon Prime Day sale will begin on August 6 and will continue till August 7th, 2020. Amazon Prime Day gives massive discounts on gadgets, clothes, grocery items and other household items.

Amazon Prime Day sale was introduced in the year 2015 and generally used to take place every year in the first week of July. However this year due to the pandemic, it got delayed by one month.

Amazon Prime Day offers

This year's Amazon Prime Day Sale will be the 4th Prime Day Sale which will bring some of the best offers on a variety of products. The e-commerce website shall be launching a number of new products as well. Moreover, this year, the sale will be offering products from small businesses as well.

Amazon will have around 4 crore products that will be launched on the website and more than 150 launches from the small businesses. It will offer great deals across categories which include mobile phones and other electronic gadgets, washing machine and other products as well as numerous products from Amazon’s own brand.

Who can access the upcoming Amazon Sale?

Amazon Prime Day sale is exclusive for Amazon Prime Members. Therefore, Amazon Prime membership is mandatory for the Prime Day sale. It is available at Rs 999 for a year or one can even get a monthly subscription at Rs 129 for a month. Prime membership offers free fast delivery as well as access to other Amazon services like Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Reading.

Tip to make the most of the Amazon sale

If you are planning to purchase something, then Amazon Prime Day sale is a great way to get exciting offers on your desired product. It is advised to purchase the products during the sale in order to save money on them. Moreover, Prime Day sales are the most awaited ones as nothing is off the cards during the Prime Day Sale. From Fire TV sticks to MacBooks and even 8k TVs are offered on bumper discounts. Therefore, one must try to make the most of the Amazon Prime Day Sale and take advantage of the sale. Moreover, people must try to get their hands on products by trying to be online during the early hours of the sale as the products get sold out very soon during the Prime Day Sale.

Image credits: Amazon.in screengrab