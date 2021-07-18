Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Best deals on Smartphones and Laptops

Quick links:
IMAGE: AMAZON TWITTER
The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 will go live from July 26, 2021, and end on July 27, 2021. The two-day sale offers deals, discounts, and bank offers to enable customers to purchase their favourite product. On the other side, it helps Amazon India to gain new Prime Subscribers, as the sale has exclusive offers for Amazon Prime subscribers. For the upcoming Prime Day Sale, Amazon has revealed some exciting deals on laptops and smartphones. Keep reading to know about deals on smartphones and laptops.
The Amazon India Prime Day web page reveals that there is going to be a general discount of up to 40% off on Mobiles and accessories. The poster also highlights No Cost EMI and Exchange Offers available in the category. Additionally, there is going to be a discount of up to Rs. 10.000 on premium smartphones and a 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit/Credit Card and & EMI transactions.
On the Amazon India website, the Prime Day Sale portal is live with upcoming deals. Customers will get up to Rs. 35,000 discount on laptops, along with exchange offers, no-cost EMI, and a 10% Instant Discount via HDFC Bank/Credit Card and EMI transactions. Considering the work from home and learn from home scenario, the requirement for portable laptops and large screen tablets has increased in recent times. That being said, there are going to be a lot of Amazon Deals on laptops during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021.