Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Best deals on Smartphones and Laptops

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 will go live from July 26, 2021, and end on July 27, 2021. The two-day sale offers deals, discounts, and bank offers to enable customers to purchase their favourite product. On the other side, it helps Amazon India to gain new Prime Subscribers, as the sale has exclusive offers for Amazon Prime subscribers. For the upcoming Prime Day Sale, Amazon has revealed some exciting deals on laptops and smartphones. Keep reading to know about deals on smartphones and laptops.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 deals on smartphones

The Amazon India Prime Day web page reveals that there is going to be a general discount of up to 40% off on Mobiles and accessories. The poster also highlights No Cost EMI and Exchange Offers available in the category. Additionally, there is going to be a discount of up to Rs. 10.000 on premium smartphones and a 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit/Credit Card and & EMI transactions.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 smartphone that will receive a price cut

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus 9R 5G

OnePlus 9

Samsung Galaxy M11

Samsung Galaxy M31s

Samsung Galaxy M51

Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 11

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 smartphone launches

OnePlus Nord 2 5G : the new smartphone from Amazon will run on MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset, and will feature a 90Hz AMOLED display and a 50MP triple camera setup.

: the new smartphone from Amazon will run on MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset, and will feature a 90Hz AMOLED display and a 50MP triple camera setup. Redmi Note 10T 5G : the fast and futuristic smartphone from Mi

: the fast and futuristic smartphone from Mi Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition: the upcoming Samsung budget smartphone will come with a 6,000 mAh battery, a 48MP triple rear camera setup and an FHD+ sAMOLED display

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 deals on laptops

On the Amazon India website, the Prime Day Sale portal is live with upcoming deals. Customers will get up to Rs. 35,000 discount on laptops, along with exchange offers, no-cost EMI, and a 10% Instant Discount via HDFC Bank/Credit Card and EMI transactions. Considering the work from home and learn from home scenario, the requirement for portable laptops and large screen tablets has increased in recent times. That being said, there are going to be a lot of Amazon Deals on laptops during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Laptops that will receive a price cut

HP

Dell

Lenovo

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 laptop launches