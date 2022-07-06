Last Updated:

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 Indian Dates Surface On The Website: Check Details Here

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will bring exclusive deals for Prime members of the e-commerce platform, who pay a certain subscription fee. Read more details here.

Shikhar Mehrotra
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 Indian dates surface on the website: Check details here

As per a listing on the Fresh page, the Amazon Prime Day Sale will be conducted from July 23 to July 24, 2022. For the uninitiated, the Amazon Prime Day sale brings heavy discounts and compelling deals on several items including electronics, smartphones, gadgets, clothing and furniture among other items. The e-commerce platform announced the Prime Day Sale last month but did not reveal the Indian schedule. 

Amazon Prime Day sale India

This is a breaking story and more information will be added as it is available. It is important to mention that Amazon India has not announced the date or confirmed them yet. Amazon Prime Day sale brings exclusive deals for Prime members of the e-commerce platform, who pay a certain subscription fee and enjoy benefits such as free delivery, Amazon Music and Amazon Prime Video. 

