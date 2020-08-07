Amazon Prime Day Sale: 5 Best Offers Of The Day You Just Cannot Miss

The Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale which began recently is only available for a few more hours. The e-commerce website is providing a range of exciting offers across various categories including smartphones, laptops, TV sets and more. And while there are a lot of Prime Day deals to check out, some of the most compelling ones are on gadgets. So, let take a look at some of the best Amazon Prime Day offers available on mobile phones.

Also Read | Amazon Pay Bills With Alexa Quiz Answers For Today August 6; Win Rs 10,000

*Note: These offers are only for Amazon Prime members.

Amazon Prime Day sale - Best deals on gadgets

Samsung Galaxy S10

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is still one of the major S series smartphones from the South Korean company despite being released last year. As part of the Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale, you will be able to grab this premium smartphone for just ₹44,999 for its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone has an MRP of ₹71,000.

Also Read | Best Deals On Amazon Prime Day: Check Out These Exciting Products This Prime Day Sale

OnePlus 7T

The OnePlus 7T was released late last year and is still one of the best value devices from the company. You can buy this smartphone for just ₹35,999 with the ongoing Amazon sale. The device offers a 6.5 inch Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chip. The phone has an MRP of ₹39,999. Buyers will also be eligible for an additional discount of ₹2,000. In addition, you will also receive no-cost EMI payment options and cashback on select cards.

OnePlus 7T Pro

The OnePlus 7T Pro is an upgrade over the OnePlus 7 Pro. It features a 6.67-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display and is also powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version of the device can now be purchased for just ₹43,999 as part of the Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale. The OnePlus 7T Pro has an MRP Rs. 53,999. Buyers will also get an additional ₹3000 off on exchange.

Also Read | What Happened To YouTube Homepage Layout On IPads And How To Fix It?

Oppo Reno 4 Pro

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro is clearly among the most premium-looking devices from Oppo. With the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale, you can get the device at a discounted price of ₹31,990. Additionally, Amazon is also proving a cashback of ₹3,000 if you order the phone using Amazon Pay. The phone has an MRP of ₹34,990.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

The Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is another premium smartphone that is still quite popular in India. As part of the Amazon Prime Day sale 2020, you will be able to grab this phone at ₹22,999 for its 6GB + 128GB variant. It also has an exchange offer that promises a staggering ₹13,600 off. The Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro comes at an MRP of ₹28,999.

Also Read | Amazon Pay UPI Spin And Win Answers For Today August 6, 2020; Win Exciting Prizes

Image credits: Amazon