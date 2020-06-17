Amazon Sale June 17: Exciting Offers On Yu, Lava, LYF Mobile Phones To Get Your Hands On

The Amazon mobile sale is here and the e-commerce website is offering heavy discounts on Indian mobile phones. Ever since the e-commerce companies have been allowed to resume operations, the Amazon sale 2020 has been giving mega discounts on products like mobile phones, laptops, and television sets, among others. Here are some of the best Amazon offers on Indian mobile phones to take advantage of before they get sold out this Amazon June sale.

LYF Water 8 4G Volte

Image Credits: Amazon screengrab

Amazon India is offering this phone at a price range from Rs 8,865- Rs 11,500 (depending on which seller the customer selects). The features of the phone include a 3GB RAM and expandable storage of 16 GB. The phone has 5 inches Full HD display and 5 MP camera. The phone has a 2600 mAh lithium-ion polymer battery. Amazon is offering an additional discount on certain credit and debit cards. Check out the details below:

10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1000 on minimum order of Rs. 5,000 with SBI Credit cards and Credit Card EMIs.

Up to â‚¹ 7,750.00 off on Exchange.

Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above â‚¹3000.

Get FLAT 5% BACK with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card for Prime members. Flat 3% BACK for non-Prime members.

Buy now & pay next month at 0% interest or pay in EMIs with Amazon Pay Later. Instant credit upto â‚¹20,000.

Avail EMI on Debit Cards. Get credit up to â‚¹1,00,000.

Get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.

Lava Z92

Image Credits: Amazon screengrab

Amazon India has slashed down to Rs 9,999 from Rs 12,500. The features of the phone include a 3 GB RAM and 32GM ROM, the storage of the phone is expandable up to 256 GB. The phone has 6.22 inches Full HD display and 13MP rear camera with 8 MP front camera. The phone has a 3260 mAh lithium polymer battery. Amazon is offering an additional discount on certain credit and debit cards. Check out the details below:

Yu YU5040

Image Credits: Amazon screengrab

Amazon India is offering this phone at Rs 9,999. The features of the phone include a 4GB RAM and 32GM ROM. The phone has 5 inches Full HD display and 13 MP rear camera with 8 MP front camera. The phone has a 3000 mAh lithium-polymer battery.

Image Credits: Amazon website and Shutterstock