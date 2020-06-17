Amazon Sale June 17: Exciting Offers On Yu, Lava, LYF Mobile Phones To Get Your Hands On

Quick links:
The Amazon mobile sale is here and the e-commerce website is offering heavy discounts on Indian mobile phones. Ever since the e-commerce companies have been allowed to resume operations, the Amazon sale 2020 has been giving mega discounts on products like mobile phones, laptops, and television sets, among others. Here are some of the best Amazon offers on Indian mobile phones to take advantage of before they get sold out this Amazon June sale.
Amazon India is offering this phone at a price range from Rs 8,865- Rs 11,500 (depending on which seller the customer selects). The features of the phone include a 3GB RAM and expandable storage of 16 GB. The phone has 5 inches Full HD display and 5 MP camera. The phone has a 2600 mAh lithium-ion polymer battery. Amazon is offering an additional discount on certain credit and debit cards. Check out the details below:
Amazon India has slashed down to Rs 9,999 from Rs 12,500. The features of the phone include a 3 GB RAM and 32GM ROM, the storage of the phone is expandable up to 256 GB. The phone has 6.22 inches Full HD display and 13MP rear camera with 8 MP front camera. The phone has a 3260 mAh lithium polymer battery. Amazon is offering an additional discount on certain credit and debit cards. Check out the details below:
Amazon India is offering this phone at Rs 9,999. The features of the phone include a 4GB RAM and 32GM ROM. The phone has 5 inches Full HD display and 13 MP rear camera with 8 MP front camera. The phone has a 3000 mAh lithium-polymer battery.
