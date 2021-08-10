Amazon To Pay Shoppers Suffering Injuries Due To Others' Products, Aims To Curb Litigation

In a major decision, Amazon.Inc has agreed to pay customers who suffer physical injuries or damage to property with goods purchased from Amazon. However, the e-commerce platform has refused to be held liable for the products sold by other merchants on the website. The decision comes years after customers sued the online retailer for selling "bad products."

Amazon in its statement mentioned that the compensation policy will be effective from September 1, 2021. Under the condition, a consumer will be entitled to receive compensation up to $1000, which will ensure coverage of 80% of injury and damage cases on its platform. However, the company cannot be held accountable for the damage caused during unboxing or usage. The redressal payments shall only be made if the "sellers are unresponsive," the statement said. While concluding, the company statement reinstated the matter of liability. "Sellers themselves are responsible for their product," and the court favoured the decision, the corporate statement added.

Court rules in favour of Amazon

The court ruling in favor of Amazon came after incidents like- a woman from Pennsylvania in 2016 blamed Amazon after she was blinded by a dog leash when it snapped. Several such lawsuits filed against Amazon stated that only the merchant is liable for the damaged goods. Another lawsuit filed against Amazon in Texas also received a similar verdict by 7 member bench.

The plaintiff charged Amazon for esophageal burns suffered by a toddler after he swallowed remote control batteries. Even though US District Judge held Amazon responsible for featuring the product on its selling platform, the court decision, favoured by 5 members out of the 7, stated that Amazon cannot be held liable for third-party seller's products. Meanwhile, a California-based appellate court stated that Amazon shall be blameworthy for goods shipped via its Fulfilment by Amazon program.

The policy protects Amazon's customers and sellers

The e-commerce platform announced an Amazon Insurance Accelerator scheme. The merchants, under this scheme, can ensure their products obtain product liability insurance. Although, the largest selling e-commerce platform clarified that the insurance offered is not a product of the company. The coverage "better protects sellers and buyers," it concluded.

(With inputs from agencies) (Image: Unsplash/representative)