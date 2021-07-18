Amazon Wrongly Delivers Water Balloon To IPS Officer, He Says 'amazed By Intact Delivery'

IPS Officer Rayees Mohammad Bhat on July 18 said that he was left “amazed” after he wrongly received a water balloon from the e-commerce platform Amazon. While taking to Twitter, Bhat said that he had ordered “somethings” from Amazon a while back. However, on receiving the package he was shocked to see that the e-commerce giant had delivered a water balloon instead.

Bhat said that he was more “amazed” by the intact delivery of the bizarre package than the fraud perpetrated. The IPS Officer shared a picture of the package on Twitter, in which one can see the water balloon kept beside an empty cardboard box.

Ordered some things on Amazon. A water balloon was delivered instead. I'm more amazed by the intact delivery than the fraud perpetrated. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/KNfbSuw4iL — Rayees Mohammad Bhat (@bhatray) July 18, 2021

Following Bhat’s post, Amazon India was quick to respond to the complaint. While taking to the comment section, Amazon apologised for the “unpleasant experience” and urged the IPS Officer to reach out to the support team. In response, Bhat said that he had already contacted customer care service and everything was taken care of. “The seller seems responsible,” Bhat said.

'Bursting Amazon's bubble'

Meanwhile, the IPS Officer’s post has garnered all sorts of reactions. While one user said, “You should be more thankful for the balloon thing, swear I once got bizzare empty parcel and all I could was a gentle laugh out,” another added, “Look how I get two different sizes shoes in one box..Red cheif”. One user even said, “Sir i was planning to buy laptop now i need to think once more”.

Water balloon? Atleast loha hi daal dete. Too much. 😄 — Naveed Trumboo IRS (@NaveedIRS) July 18, 2021

Yeh tou bursting the Amazon bubble wali baat ho gaye 🤣🤣 — RJ NASIR (@radionasir) July 18, 2021

This reminds me of our fraternity colleague who ordered DSLR Cam n got water bottle @amazonIN — Advocate Mohit Sharma (@beingmohit_) July 18, 2021

😂😂😂😂😂

Meanwhile delivery boy after seeing this tweet:

😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BDnsd7giDY — Danish ❁ (@Danish_lqbal) July 18, 2021

Wah police ko bhi chakma..Amazon ki jai ho — Unis Mir (@iamunismir) July 18, 2021

(Image: Unsplash/Twitter)