Amazon Wrongly Delivers Water Balloon To IPS Officer, He Says 'amazed By Intact Delivery'

IPS Officer Rayees Mohammad Bhat said that he was left “amazed” after he wrongly received a water balloon from the e-commerce platform Amazon.

Bhavya Sukheja
IPS Officer Rayees Mohammad Bhat on July 18 said that he was left “amazed” after he wrongly received a water balloon from the e-commerce platform Amazon. While taking to Twitter, Bhat said that he had ordered “somethings” from Amazon a while back. However, on receiving the package he was shocked to see that the e-commerce giant had delivered a water balloon instead. 

Bhat said that he was more “amazed” by the intact delivery of the bizarre package than the fraud perpetrated. The IPS Officer shared a picture of the package on Twitter, in which one can see the water balloon kept beside an empty cardboard box. 

Following Bhat’s post, Amazon India was quick to respond to the complaint. While taking to the comment section, Amazon apologised for the “unpleasant experience” and urged the IPS Officer to reach out to the support team. In response, Bhat said that he had already contacted customer care service and everything was taken care of. “The seller seems responsible,” Bhat said. 

'Bursting Amazon's bubble' 

Meanwhile, the IPS Officer’s post has garnered all sorts of reactions. While one user said, “You should be more thankful for the balloon thing, swear I once got bizzare empty parcel and all I could was a gentle laugh out,” another added, “Look how I get two different sizes shoes in one box..Red cheif”. One user even said, “Sir i was planning to buy laptop now i need to think once more”. 

