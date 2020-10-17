Best AC Deals On Flipkart Big Billion Day; Check Them All Out Here

Flipkart Big Billion Day is here at last. Flipkart Big Billion Day is an event led by Flipkart on its site during the merry season. In this occasion, all items have intensely limited costs and give astonishing offers and arrangements. Purchasers hold out on their buys for these occasions so as to benefit from the huge rebate on their ideal items. Amazon additionally holds a deal occasion during the merry season. Amazon's occasion is known as the Great Indian Festival. Flipkart is offering great offers and deals on smartphones, TVs, and more. Purchasers have been wondering about the best AC deals on Flipkart Big Billion Day.

Best AC deals on Flipkart Big Billion Day

This is one of the best times for purchases to buy the products they have been holding out on. It is also a great time to get gifts for friends and family or change out an appliance for a new one. Here are the best AC deals on Flipkart Big Billion Day:

Blue Star 1.2 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC: INR 50,000 to INR 27,999

1.2 Ton: suitable for room size up to 110 sq ft

3 Star BEE Rating 2019: For energy savings up to 15% (compared to Non-Inverter 1 Star)

Auto Restart: No need to manually reset the settings post-power-cut

Copper: Energy efficient, best in class cooling with easy maintenance

MarQ by Flipkart 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC: INR 46,999 to INR 22,999

1.5 Ton: suitable for room size up to 150 sq ft

3 Star BEE Rating 2019: For energy savings up to 15% (compared to Non-Inverter 1 Star)

Auto Restart: No need to manually reset the settings post-power-cut

Copper: Energy efficient, best in class cooling with easy maintenance.

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Dual Inverter AC: INR 53,990 to INR 37,999

1.5 Ton: suitable for room size up to 150 sq ft

5 Star BEE Rating 2019: For energy savings up to 25% (compared to Non-Inverter 1 Star)

Auto Restart: No need to manually reset the settings post-power-cut

Copper: Energy efficient, best in class cooling with easy maintenance.

Sleep Mode: Auto-adjusts the temperature to ensure comfort during your sleep

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Dual Inverter AC: INR 55,990 to INR 32,999

1.5 Ton: suitable for room size up to 150 sq ft

3 Star BEE Rating 2020: For energy savings up to 15% (compared to Non-Inverter 1 Star)

Auto Restart: No need to manually reset the settings post-power-cut

Copper: Energy efficient, best in class cooling with easy maintenance.

Sleep Mode: Auto-adjusts the temperature to ensure comfort during your sleep

Midea 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC: INR 42,990 to INR 23,999

1.5 Ton: suitable for room size up to 150 sq ft

3 Star BEE Rating 2020: For energy savings up to 15% (compared to Non-Inverter 1 Star)

Auto Restart: No need to manually reset the settings post-power-cut

Copper: Energy efficient, best in class cooling with easy maintenance.

Sleep Mode: Auto-adjusts the temperature to ensure comfort during your sleep

Other AC brands offering deals on Big Billion Day:

Blue Star: Up to 30% discount

Carrier: Up to 35% discount

Whirlpool: Up to 40% discount

Hitachi: Up to 35% discount

Sansui: Up to 35% discount

Godrej: Up to 45% discount

Panasonic: Up to 45% discount

Diakin: Up to 35% discount

Onida: Up to 40% discount

Promo image source: Flipkart Twitter Handle