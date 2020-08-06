Best Deals On Amazon Prime Day: Check Out These Exciting Products This Prime Day Sale

The much-awaited Amazon Prime Day Sale has started. The Prime Day Sale will be on August 6 and 7. The sale will not only offer heavy discounts on popular existing smartphones like iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy series but it will also some new exciting products. Most of these launches will include budget, mid-range smartphones, truly wireless (TWS) earbuds, and smartwatches. Here is a list of exciting products that are available on a budget during the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

Read | Amazon Prime Video eyes developing original content in Tamil and Telugu for India

Best Deals on Amazon Prime Day

Samsung M31s

Source: Amazon.in

Samsung M31s was launched last month. According to the Amazon website in the Prime Day Sale, the Samsung M31 devices is available at a highly discounted rate. The Samsung M31s with 6GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage will be available for only â‚¹ 19,499. Whereas the 8GB+128GB version will be made available for â‚¹ 21,499.

iPhone 11

Source: Amazon.in

The iPhone 11 is available at a discounted price of â‚¹ 59,900. In the Prime Day Sale, Amazon has availed a discount of 12 per cent, in rupees, it means that consumers will get a discount of â‚¹ 8,400. There are several other deals available on this product on the site with descounted prices.

Read | Amazon pay bills with Alexa quiz Answers for today August 6; win Rs 10,000

Canon EOS 1500D 24.1 Digital SLR Camera

Source: Amazon.in

In the Prime Day Sale, Canon EOS 1500D, Digital SLR Camera is available at the discount of 33 per cent. This means that Amazon costumers can avail a discount of â‚¹ 11,504. The product’s final price is â‚¹ 23,490.

boAt Rockerz 255 Sports Wireless Headset

Source: Amazon.in

The boAt Rockerz wireless headset is available at the price of â‚¹ 999 in this Amazon Prime Day Sale. Customers are saving â‚¹1,991 on this product as it was initially prized at â‚¹ 2,990. It is available in three different colours black, red and green.

Read | Amazon Pay UPI spin and win answers for today August 6, 2020; win exciting prizes

Sony Bravia 101.6 cm (40 inches) Full HD LED TV KLV-40R352F

Source: Amazon.in

The price of Sony Bravia 101.6 cm HD Television has come down to â‚¹29,499 in this Amazon Prime Day Sale. Customers are getting a discount of 30 per cent which is â‚¹12,491. The earlier price of this product was â‚¹41,990.

HP Pavilion Gaming 9th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor 15.6-inch FHD Gaming Laptop

Source: Amazon.in

The HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop is available at â‚¹63,990. There is a discount of 15 per cent available on this product which is â‚¹10,861. The earlier price of this product was â‚¹74,851.

Read | Amazon quiz answers today, August 6 2020: Amazon â‚¹50,000 Amazon Pay Balance quiz answers

Echo Plus (2nd Gen)

Source: Amazon.in

Amazon's Echo Plus is perhaps one of the most well-known products of the company. It features a premium speaker for powerful 360° sound and a built-in smart home hub and also has the revolutionary temperature sensor. Users can ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, make calls and get information, news, sports scores, weather, and much more. In the Prime Day sale, Echo Plus (2nd Gen) is availed at a discount rate of 33 per cent. The price of this product has come down to â‚¹ 9,999.

Philips earbuds and soundbars

Source: Amazon.in

On this Prime Day Sale, Phillips is launching its earbuds and soundbars. The two varying models of earbuds will be available at â‚¹ 3,999 and â‚¹ 6,999 respectively. The two different models of soundbars will be priced at â‚¹ 9,990 and â‚¹ 16,990 respectively.