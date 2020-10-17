Best TV Deals On Flipkart Big Billion Day, Check Them Out Here

Flipkart Big Billion Day is finally here. Flipkart Big Billion Day is an event conducted by Flipkart on its website during the festive season. In this event, all products have heavily discounted prices and provide amazing offers and deals. Buyers hold out on their purchases for these events in order to avail the significant discount on their desired products. Amazon also holds a sale event during the festive season. Amazon’s event is known as the Great Indian Festival. Flipkart has provided amazing deals and offers on smartphones and other products too. Buyers have been wondering about the best TV deals on Flipkart Big Billion Day.

Best TV deals on Flipkart Big Billion Day

Buyers wait for such events to buy gifts for their friends and family. This is one of the best times for the buyers to make the purchases they have been holding out on. Here are the best TV deals on Flipkart Big Billion Day:

Featured TV deals

OnePlus 43 inches Full HD LED Smart Android TV: INR 29,999 to INR 23,999 (Upto INR 11,000 off on exchange)

Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)

Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Sound Output: 20 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

OnePlus 32 inches HD Ready Smart Android TV: INR 19,999 to INR 13,999 (Upto INR 11,000 off on exchange)

Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)

Resolution: HD Ready 1366 x 768 Pixels

Sound Output: 20 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Realme Smart TV SLED 4K 55 inches: INR 69,999 to INR 39,999

Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels

Sound Output: 24 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Samsung The Frame 50-inch 4K smart TV: INR 1,12,900 to INR 72,999

Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Apple TV|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Tizen

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels

Sound Output: 20 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Nokia 32 inches HD Ready LED Smart Android TV with Sound by Onkyo: INR 19,999 to INR 12,999

Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)

Resolution: HD Ready 1366 x 768 Pixels

Sound Output: 39 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Nokia 50 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with Sound by Onkyo: INR 54,999 to INR 33,999

Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels

Sound Output: 48 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Other TV brands that have discounts on Big Billion Day:

Motorola

Mi

iFFALCON by TCL

Thomson

Kodak

