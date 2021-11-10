Black Friday Deals 2021: Where to find the best Black Friday early sale

Black Friday is one of the best times in the year to buy an electronics item or gadget as both the online and offline stores offer huge discounts and price cuts on products. During the Black Friday deals 2021, best selling items from brands like Apple, LG, Samsung, HP, Bose are available at best offers. Walmart recently began with the Black Friday early deals, wherein customers bought items at heavy discounts.

The first wave of deals in Walmart started on 3 November 2021 and is available for customers in-store since 5 November 2021. The second deal of discounts and deals will begin on 10 November 2021 and will be available in stores from 12 November 2021. During the Walmart Black Friday 2021 sale, Wallmart+ subscribers will get early access to the deals. However, the membership costs $98 per year and $12.95 per month. All the sales and deals will end on 29 November 2021. On the other hand, Target has unveiled its deals on 31 October and is bringing new deals every Sunday.

Walmart's Black Friday deals

The Walmart Black Friday Deals is slashing off $212 from the price of the Samsung Chromebook 4, which will be available at $87 (originally priced at $299). As a part of the Walmart Black Friday Deal, the HP Chromebook x360 will be available at $179 (originally priced at $299). Another capable entry-level laptop, the Gateway Ultra Slim will be available for $449 (originally priced at $699) during the Walmart Black Friday Deals. Originally priced at $349, the 165Hz gaming monitor from LG will be available at $249. The most popular truly wireless earphones, Apple AirPods are available at $89 (originally priced at $159)

Target's Black Friday deals

Some of the best deals that can be grabber at Target include Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones at $99.99 (regular price $199.99), Apple AirPods Pro at $199.99 (regular price $249.99), HP 14" laptop with Windows Home at $269.99 (regular price $369.99), TCL 55" Class 4-Series 4K UHD TV at $399.99 (regular price $519.99) and more. To know about more Black Friday deals at Target, one can search on Google or walk in at the stores.

Image: Target/Walmart