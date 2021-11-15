Black Friday PS5 Sale: How To Get Early Access To Walmart PS5 Online Sale?

During the Black Friday sale going on at leading retailers, people will have another chance to grab Sony's PS5. It has been a year since PS5 was released and yet the console is available in limited supply. However, the coming Black Friday sale at Walmart might have limited PS5 stock. The third edition of the Walmart Black Friday Sale will begin on November 22, 2021, and the retailer has already released a 20-page advertisement on its official website.

In the elaborate advertisement posted by Walmart, the gaming console, PlayStation 5 is listed to be availble as an online-only product. The PS5 will be availble at its regular price of $499. While the sale begins at 7 PM ET for regular users on Monday, November 22, 2021, it will be available for Walmart+ members four hours earlier. Given that the PS5 has been available in limited stocks only, those looking forward to buying the console might need to get the membership.

How to get early access to Walmart PS5 online sale?

This is the first time when Walmart+ members are getting early access to deals during the Walmart Black Friday Sale. Those who are subscribed to the service will get four-hour early access to the deals during the Black Friday sale on Walmart. The early access to popular deals often lets customers grab them in spite of heavy demand. The Walmart+ membership costs $98 per year or $12.95 per month. The perks of the membership include unlimited free delivery, a faster way for customers to shop in the store and a generous discount at selected fuel stations. Get early access by purchasing the Walmart+ membership and get the PS5 during the early access.

Go to the official website of Wallmart

Sign in to your account (if the user does not have an account, make one by sharing general details)

At the search bar located at the top of the screen, enter Walmart+ and search for the membership

Enter the details asked to check the Walmart + eligibility in the locality

Sign up for the membership by starting the 15-day free trial

Do check which of the three main perks are available to assess the worth of membership cost

Image: walmart.com