Last Updated:

Black Friday Sale 2021: LG Classic Flip Phone Becomes Best Seller On Amazon; See Its Price

The LG Classis Flip comes with a 2.8" QVGA main display. It is priced just under $20 and has become the best seller in its category on Amazon. Read details here

Written By
Shikhar Mehrotra
Amazon Black Friday Sale 2021: 15 year old LG Classic Flip Phone becomes bet seller

IMAGE: amazon.com


Retailers around the world have begun with their Black Friday Deals. Leading stores such as Walmart and Amazon experience maximum footfall around this time of the year, both online and offline. While both the retailers are selling the latest devices and gadgets at appealing prices, a basic feature phone from the 2000s is one of the best-selling items during this Black Friday Sale. The LG Classic Flip 4G LTE was recently available for $19.99, making it one of the most purchased products online from Amazon. 

According to a report by CNET, the LG Classic Flip 4G LTE secured the top spot in the Movers & Shakers category in Electronics on Amazon. Another report by techtimes.com says that the sales of Amazon's Class Flip phone went up by 682%. It is quite surprising that in a year when companies are developing smartphones with foldable screens, a classic flip phone from 2004 is topping sales charts. 

LG Classic Flip 4G LTE specifications

Right out of the box, the LG Classis Flip comes with a 2.8" QVGA main display. Under the hood, the feature phone is powered by a 1.1GHz quad-core processor. Surprisingly, this basic phone comes with an internal memory of 8GB that is expandable up to 32GB via a Micro SD memory card. Along with 4G LTE connectivity, the phone can also handle data transfer through Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. The price for which the feature phone has been available during the Amazon Black Friday Sale has made it the best seller. 

The most unique aspect of the LG Classic Flip phone is its foldable nature. Now, while the phone does not feature a foldable display, it resembles the classic form factor of a foldable smartphone with the screen on one half and a numeric keypad on the other. As is visible in the title image, the phone comes with a central navigation pad that acts as arrow keys. Besides, there are shortcut keys to return to open the camera and control the volume of the device. Then there is the iconic numeric keypad, with numbers as the main highlight and four alphabets assigned to each key.  

READ | Black Friday PS5 Sale: How to get early access to Walmart PS5 online sale?
READ | Walmart Xbox Black Friday Deals: How to get early access to Series X Online Only Deal
READ | PlayStation Black Friday deals are now live: Check discounts on games here
READ | Over 70,000 Indian exporters gear up for Black Friday, Cyber Monday sale via Amazon
READ | Black Friday Sale 2021: Epic Games Store offers discount on popular titles; check deals
Tags: Black Friday, Amazon, LG
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com