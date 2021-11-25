Black Friday Sale 2021: LG Classic Flip Phone Becomes Best Seller On Amazon; See Its Price

Retailers around the world have begun with their Black Friday Deals. Leading stores such as Walmart and Amazon experience maximum footfall around this time of the year, both online and offline. While both the retailers are selling the latest devices and gadgets at appealing prices, a basic feature phone from the 2000s is one of the best-selling items during this Black Friday Sale. The LG Classic Flip 4G LTE was recently available for $19.99, making it one of the most purchased products online from Amazon.

According to a report by CNET, the LG Classic Flip 4G LTE secured the top spot in the Movers & Shakers category in Electronics on Amazon. Another report by techtimes.com says that the sales of Amazon's Class Flip phone went up by 682%. It is quite surprising that in a year when companies are developing smartphones with foldable screens, a classic flip phone from 2004 is topping sales charts.

LG Classic Flip 4G LTE specifications

Right out of the box, the LG Classis Flip comes with a 2.8" QVGA main display. Under the hood, the feature phone is powered by a 1.1GHz quad-core processor. Surprisingly, this basic phone comes with an internal memory of 8GB that is expandable up to 32GB via a Micro SD memory card. Along with 4G LTE connectivity, the phone can also handle data transfer through Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. The price for which the feature phone has been available during the Amazon Black Friday Sale has made it the best seller.

The most unique aspect of the LG Classic Flip phone is its foldable nature. Now, while the phone does not feature a foldable display, it resembles the classic form factor of a foldable smartphone with the screen on one half and a numeric keypad on the other. As is visible in the title image, the phone comes with a central navigation pad that acts as arrow keys. Besides, there are shortcut keys to return to open the camera and control the volume of the device. Then there is the iconic numeric keypad, with numbers as the main highlight and four alphabets assigned to each key.