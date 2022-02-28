Flipkart 'Big Bachat Dhamaal' Sale: Date, discounts on electronics, mobiles and more

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale date is set for March 4 and will end on March 6, 2022. During the sale, Flipkart will offer discounts and deals on several smartphones, smart wearables. televisions, gadgets, and other devices as well. The most lucrative offers will be on the latest flagship smartphones like the Motorola Edge 30 Pro, iPhone 12, and others. Apart from this, the e-commerce platform will offer up to an 80% discount on electronics and accessories.

In the last Big Bachat Dhamaal sale that was held from January 7 to January 9, 2022. During the sale, several smartphones were available on discounts and offers, including the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini. Launched in 2020, the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini were available at 18% and 31% discounts respectively.

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale offers

There is a dedicated landing page designed by Flipkart that offers some insights into the type of deals and discounts that will be offered during the sale. For instance, the platform will offer up to Rs. 1,000 discount on pre-paid transactions via UPI and 10% discount on IDFC First Bank credit card transactions. Yes Bank credit cardholders will also be able to get a discount. Additionally, consumers will also be able to purchase items through no-cost EMI options and get exclusive deals on exchanging their old smartphones.

At the time of writing this report (February 28, 03:00 PM IST), Flipkart is conducting a month-end mobiles fest where the platform is offering deals on several smartphones. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is available on Flipkart for Rs. 40,999, down from the original price of Rs. 59,900. Buyers should expect the upcoming sale to lead with such offers, including heavy discounts on both Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini.

In addition to the offers, Flipkart will also launch Dhamaal deals every day during the sale at 12 AM, 8 AM and 4 PM. The Flipkart sale will be one of the earliest online sales before the Indian festival of colours called Holi. In the past few years, e-commerce platforms have experienced increased orders on and around the festivals. Other popular platforms might be planning an all-product sale as well. Stay tuned for more updates on the Flipkart sale.