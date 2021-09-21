Flipkart Big Billion Day 2021: Check Date, Early Access, Bank Card Discounts & More Here

Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale 2021 is just around the corner and customers are planning their festival shopping wishlist accordingly. While the platform is one of India's largest e-commerce websites, there will be thousands of products that will receive a heavy discount during the sale. The Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale 2021 will begin on October 7, 2021. Keep reading to know more about Flipkart Big Billion day early access, how to get early access on Big Billion Day Sale and Big Billion Day Sale card discounts.

How to get early access to Big Billion Day sale?

To access the Big Billion Day Sale early, a customer has to be a Flipkart Plus member. Flipkart Plus is a loyalty program that provides its member extra benefits like free shipping, early access to sale events and more. With that being said, Flipkart Plus members will be able to access the Big Billion Day Sale on October 6, 2021 (will update if there is a change). However, a customer cannot buy a Flipkart Plus membership. Once a customer is a part of Flipkart Plus, they will get Flipkart Big Billion Day early access.

To become a member of the Flipkart Plus loyalty program, a customer needs to earn 200 SuperCoins on the platform within one year. As and when the target is complete, Flipkart invites a user to become a member. Those who receive the invite have to activate it within 30 days of receiving it. For reference, Flipkart provides its customers with 2 SuperCoins for every Rs 100 they spend on the platform. In other words, a customer should have shopped items worth Rs 10,000 from the platform in the past year to gain access to the Flipkart Plus program.

Big Billion Day sale card discounts

Like always, Flipkart has patented banks in India to provide additional discounts and cashback on various items across all categories of products, This year, Flipkart is presenting a 10% instant discount on ICICI Bank credit & debit cards and Axis Bank cards as well. The platform has a special collaboration with Axis Bank and hence customers can also redeem cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards. Alongside, there are assured cashback on Paytm applicable on both wallet and UPI transactions.

(Image: Twitter/@Flipkart)