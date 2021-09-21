Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale 2021: Best Offers on Laptops with Bank discounts, check here

Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale 2021 will begin from October 7, 2021, and last up to October 12, 2021. During the sale, thousands of items across multiple categories will receive heavy discounts and cashback offers. Among the other items, laptop offers on Big Billion Day Sale are worth watching out for. Several laptops from leading brands including newly launched models will be available at a discounted price during the Flipkart Big Billion Day offers. Additionally, users can also apply bank offers to get additional cashback.

Flipkart Big Billion day laptop offers

Acer Predator Helios 300 : the gaming laptop by Acer will be launched during Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale 2021. The gaming laptop features an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, along with 16GB of RAM, 1TB HDD + 215GB SSD hybrid storage solution and a whopping 6GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. The display on Acer Predator Helios 300 is a 15.6" QHD IPS panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. While the laptop is marked at Rs. 1,40,990 on Flipkart along with a 'coming soon' tag, it will receive a price cut during the sale.

Asus Vivobook Ultra with OLED screen will also be up for grabs in Flipkart Big Billion Day laptop offers.

Lenovo Chromebooks will also be available at the best prices and customers can also use other Flipkart Big Billion day offers such as bank cashback and discounts to avail the best deals.

