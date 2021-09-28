Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Offers: Top Discounts On Smart TVs And Phones

Flipkart has been one of the most talked-about topics amongst the tech community for offering some exciting discounts for their users. Makers have finalised Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Date as October 3 and it is scheduled to be live till October 10. Several Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Smart TV deals and Smartphone deals have been released by the makers and the community is curious to learn more about them. It is mostly because these offers will be available for a limited time only and they might be taken down according to the offer’s demand. So here is a list of offers released for Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021. Read more

Yeh sab aur bohot kuch aa raha hai on The Big Billion Days Dhamaal!



Tune in to the Flipkart App from 29th Sept onwards, 8 PM to 9 PM. #BigBillonDhamaal pic.twitter.com/OtptPhJnzC — Flipkart (@Flipkart) September 28, 2021

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Smart TV deals

Flipkart is offering a 70% discount on TVs manufactured by well-known brands including Samsung, Xiaomi, Vu, Sony, TCL, Realme, and more. Samsung’s Crystal 4K 55-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV is going to be sold at a price of Rs 55,990. The original price of this TV is about Rs 69,900. Additional offers for the Samsung TV buyers includes discounts on products including Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker at a price of Rs 1,999, Google Home Mini for Rs 1,499 and a Google Nest Hub for Rs 4,999.

Another popular TV discounts from the offers listed right now include a Sony Bravia X7002G 43-inch Ultra HD (4K) TV at a price of Rs 44,999. The TVs original price is somewhere Rs 66,900. Additional discounts include a 5 per cent unlimited cashback on Axis Bank Credit Card, a 10 per cent discount for new Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card users and a 10 per cent off for all ICICI Bank Mastercard credit card users. Offers for TVs like iFFALCON, Hisense, Vu Cinema and more are supposed to be released during the sale.

Smartphone deals during Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021

Makers have managed to reduce the price of the iPhone 12 to Rs 49,999 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. Offers for iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max wil also be released during the sale. Keep in mind that Apple has discontinued the sale of the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max after the launch of the iPhone 13 making Flipkat’s sale the only place to buy it from.

Makers are also offering a huge price cut on Motorola Edge20 Fusion and are selling it at a price of Rs 19,999 during the sale. The original price of the phone is Rs 22,999. Gamers look out for Asus ROG Phone 3 offers as the phone is going to be sold at a price of Rs 34,999, which makes it a discount of Rs 12,000. More details about the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 offers is supposed to release soon.