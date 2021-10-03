Flipkart Big Billion Days: iPhone 12 available at lowest price since launch, how to buy?

Quick links:
IMAGE: APPLE.COM
The Apple iPhone 12 is currently available at its lowest price ever since the smartphone was launched in 2020. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2021 which is currently going on, interested customers can get the iPhone 12 at its most affordable price ever. The base variant of the Apple iPhone 12 with 64GB storage is currently priced at Rs. 49,999, down from the original price of Rs. 65,900. Additionally, there are discounts on 128GB and 256GB variants as well. However, there is a slight catch to it.
Apple launched the iPhone 12 in 2020, along with flat edges and a new and improved A14 Bionic chipset. The device comes with a 6.1" Super Retina XDR display clocked at 60Hz, along with dual rear cameras at the back. Apple manufactures the iPhone 12 in five colours, which are black, blue, green, red and white. To know more about how to get the iPhone 12 at the lowest price, keep reading. Do keep in mind that these discounts are not available on Apple's official website.
While the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2021 brings customers an exclusive deal on iPhone 12, the discount is only available for Flipkart Plus members. Now, unlike Amazon's Prime program, Flipkart Plus is not a paid loyalty program. Instead, the e-commerce platform has made it available for customers who have purchased items worth Rs. 10,000 from Flipkart in one year. As and when a customer fulfils the criteria, Flipkart invites it to be a Flipkart Plus member. That being said, Flipkart Plus members are the ones that can unlock the massive discount on iPhone 12 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2021.