Flipkart Big Billion Days: iPhone 12 available at lowest price since launch, how to buy?

The Apple iPhone 12 is currently available at its lowest price ever since the smartphone was launched in 2020. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2021 which is currently going on, interested customers can get the iPhone 12 at its most affordable price ever. The base variant of the Apple iPhone 12 with 64GB storage is currently priced at Rs. 49,999, down from the original price of Rs. 65,900. Additionally, there are discounts on 128GB and 256GB variants as well. However, there is a slight catch to it.

Apple launched the iPhone 12 in 2020, along with flat edges and a new and improved A14 Bionic chipset. The device comes with a 6.1" Super Retina XDR display clocked at 60Hz, along with dual rear cameras at the back. Apple manufactures the iPhone 12 in five colours, which are black, blue, green, red and white. To know more about how to get the iPhone 12 at the lowest price, keep reading. Do keep in mind that these discounts are not available on Apple's official website.

Apple iPhone 12 receives a massive price cut

The Apple iPhone 12 64GB model is now available at a price of Rs. 49,999 on Flipkart. While the availability of colours might depend upon the time when a user visits the product page on the platform, the discount is available with all colours. Additionally, customers can also avail an additional Rs. 1,500 discount with Axis Bank credits card and ICICI Bank credit card. After availing of this discount, the effective price will come down to Rs. 48,499.

The Apple iPhone 12 128GB model is now available at a price of Rs. 55,999, down from its original price of Rs, 70,900. The additional discount on Axis Bank and ICICI bank cards is applicable for this model as well.

The Apple iPhone 12 256GB model is now available at a price of Rs. 66,999, down from its original price of Rs. 80,900. Additional discount on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards is applicable.

How to get the iPhone 12 at lowest price?

While the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2021 brings customers an exclusive deal on iPhone 12, the discount is only available for Flipkart Plus members. Now, unlike Amazon's Prime program, Flipkart Plus is not a paid loyalty program. Instead, the e-commerce platform has made it available for customers who have purchased items worth Rs. 10,000 from Flipkart in one year. As and when a customer fulfils the criteria, Flipkart invites it to be a Flipkart Plus member. That being said, Flipkart Plus members are the ones that can unlock the massive discount on iPhone 12 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2021.