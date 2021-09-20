Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Date, Timing, Offers And All You Need To Know

Flipkart has just released its Big Billion Days Sale 2021 with some of the most exciting offers for its users. Since the announcement of this new sale, the users have been trying to learn more about the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Date to get the best offers as soon as possible. The date was announced using the dedicated microsite for the sale that also displays some of the biggest offers on various products and categories. Some of the most prominent offers include massive discounts on iPhone 12, Realme 4K Google TV Stick and many more products.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Date

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Date has been set as September 24 and the sale is slated to go on till October 1. 2021 edition of Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale is going to bring in offers that can reduce the price of some products upto 80 per cent off during the sale. A set of special offers have also been created after their collaboration with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank and Paytm for cashback offers. Keep in mind that this sale is going to be live for a limited time period and offers might get exhausted fast according to their demand.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 offers

Some of the most prominent offers include discounts on products like Soundcore Life Note E Saina Nehwal Edition earphones, MSI GF63 Thin Core i5 gaming laptop, Boult Audio Soul Pods earphones and Fire-Boltt Max smartwatch. Huge discounts are also given to the Boat products including a 70 per cent discount for smartwatches and up to 80 per cent off on their speakers.

Apart from this, Flipkart has also planned something special for smartphone enthusiasts in the tech community. The sale is going to launch a new set of smartphones from tech giants like Samsung, Oppo, Moto, Poco and many more. Flipkart sale is going to bring in the new Galaxy M52 5G on September 28. A banner on Flipkart’s website confirms that Oppo is also going to launch a new smartphone on September 27. More upcoming products like the Realme 4K Google TV Stick could be launched during Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2021 but nothing official has been announced by the makers about it.