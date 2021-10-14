Flipkart Big Diwali Sale To Begin On October 17; Latest Offers On Phones And Electronics

Flipkart has been on the top of its game to bring in several new discounts and offers for its customers. The online shopping platform is now celebrating the festive season by releasing a new Flipkart Big Diwali Sale which is supposed to bring in some of the best year-end deals on mobiles, laptops, electronics, fashion and several other products available to buy on the platform. The makers have finalised the sale’s start date as October 17 and it is supposed to end on October 23, 2021. Several users have picked up this announcement from Flipkart and are currently trying to find anything related to the sale. Read on.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale deals

Flipkart is planning to bring in new SBI Card Offers paired with the No Cost EMI options for all the HDFC, Axis, and ICICI users. They are yet to share a preview of the upcoming offers on their platform. But their microsite confirms that the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is supposed to bring up to 80% discount on smartphones, tablets and other electronic accessories. It was essential for Flipkart to release a new sale in an attempt to dominate the online shopping sector. Apart from this, here is a list of all the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale dates and deals that are listed by the makers:

Users will be eligible to get a 10% discount on SBI Credit Card & EMI transactions.

Users will be eligible to get a 10% discount on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank Debit & Credit Cards.

The sale will offer Paytm assured cashback on wallet & UPI transactions.

Bank discounts can rise up to Rs.7,500 per card.

Users will also get more offers by using PhonePe.

No cost EMI offers on leading bank credit/debit cards.

EMI on debit cards

No cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv cards

Gaming laptops from companies like Acer Predator, MSI will get discounts up to Rs. 50,000 off.

High-Performance laptops will get discounts up to 40% Off

Work & Entertainment Laptops will get discounts up to 50% Off

Apple MacBook Air Laptops will get discounts up to Rs. 20,000 Off

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale dates

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021 dates: October 17 till October 23, 2021

Big Diwali Sale Starting time for Plus Members: 12.00 am on October 16

Big Diwali Sale Starting time for all users: 12.00 am on October 17

Big Diwali Sale Ending Time: 11.59 pm on October 23

Image: Twitter/@Flipkart