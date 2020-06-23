Flipkart Big Saving Days June 23: Mega Discounts On Samsung, Pixel, IPhone

If you have been waiting for Flipkart next sale, the Flipkart big saving days sale is here. Flipkart Online shopping enables its customers to take advantage of numerous Flipkart offers that are available during the Flipkart Sale. Ever since the e-commerce companies have been allowed to resume operations, the Flipkart big saving days sale is giving mega discounts on products such as mobile phones, laptops, and television sets. Here are some of the best Flipkart offers on mobile phones to take advantage of the Flipkart sale on mobiles before the phones get sold out.

Apple iPhone XS

In Flipkart big saving days mobile sale, the e-commerce company has slashed down the price of this phone from Rs 89,900 to Rs 58,999. The features of the phone include a 64 GB ROM. The phone has 5.8 inches super retina HD display and 12MP+12MP rear camera with 7 MP front camera. Flipkart mobile sale is offering an additional discount on certain credit and debit cards. Check out the details below:

10% Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Credit Cards and Credit/Debit EMI Transactions.

10% Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Debit Card Transactions.

5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Extra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

Get upto â‚¹13950 off on exchange.

Extra â‚¹10000 discount(price inclusive of discount).

Google Pixel 3a

In Flipkart's big saving days mobile sale, the e-commerce company has slashed down the price of this phone from Rs 39,999 to Rs 29,999. The features of the phone include a 64 GB ROM and 4GB RAM. The phone has a 5.6-inches Full HD display. Flipkart mobile sale is offering an additional discount on certain credit and debit cards. Check out the details below:

Get Google Nest Mini Charcoal at â‚¹1999.

10% Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Credit Cards and Credit/Debit EMI Transactions.

10% Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Debit Card Transactions.

5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Extra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

Get up to â‚¹13950 off on exchange.

Extra â‚¹10000 discounts (price inclusive of discount).

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

In the Flipkart mobile sale has slashed down the price of this phone from Rs 70,000 to Rs 30,999 as part of the Flipkart big saving days mobile sale. The features of the phone include a 6GB RAM and 64 GB ROM which is expandable up to 400 GB. The phone has a 6.2-inches Full HD display. The phone has a 3500 mAH battery.

