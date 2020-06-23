Flipkart Big Saving Days June 23: Mega Discounts On Acer, Asus, Avita Laptops

If you have been waiting for the Flipkart next sale, your wait is over because the Flipkart big saving days sale is here. Flipkart Online shopping enables its customers to take advantage of numerous Flipkart offers that are available during the Flipkart Sale. Ever since the e-commerce companies have been allowed to resume operations, the Flipkart big saving days sale is giving mega discounts on products such as mobile phones, laptops, and television sets. Here are some of the best Flipkart offers on mobile phones to take advantage of during the Flipkart sale on laptops before they get sold out.

Acer NITRO 5 Core i5 9th Gen

Image credits: Flipkart screengrab

For the Flipkart laptop bonanza sale, the price of this laptop has been slashed down from Rs 86,904 to Rs 62,990. The laptop has 8 GB RAM and 2 TB HDD, 256 GB SSD with a Windows 10 Home 6 GB Graphics and NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1660 Ti. Another feature is that the laptop has a 15.6 inch full HD LED backlight anti-glare display. The website is offering additional discounts on certain debit and credit cards.

10% Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Credit Cards and Credit/Debit EMI Transactions.

10% Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Debit Card Transactions.

5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Extra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

Get upto â‚¹8400 off on exchange.

Asus ZenBook Core i5 8th Gen

Image credits: Flipkart screengrab

Flipkart India has slashed down the price of this laptop from Rs 86,990 to Rs 45,990. The laptop has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD, with a Windows 10 Home 8 GB Graphics. Another feature is that the laptop has a 14 inch full HD LED backlight anti-glare display. Flipkart is offering additional discounts on the use of certain debit and credit cards.

Avita Liber Core

Image Credits: Flipkart screengrab

Flipkart is offering this product at Rs 41,990. The initial price of this laptop was Rs 75,990. Avita Liber core has an 8GB RAM and 256 GB SSD. The laptop has a 14-inch display screen.

