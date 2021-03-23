Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Offers Exciting Discounts On Electronics And Appliances

Flipkart offers a two-day sale from March 24 to 26 that is equipped with compelling discounts on mobile phones, laptops and other electronic appliances. The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale has already gone live for the Plus members and will be open for everyone else later at midnight. For this four-day event, the eCommerce giant has also partnered up with SBI Card to offer a 10 per cent additional discount to their credit card users. All this and more will be explained in detail below along with the best products that are going live for sale.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale - Which products made it to the sale?

Samsung 43-inch 4K smart LED TV

The Korean brand is known for eating up the electronics market with the most amount of sales in Asia. The 4K smart LED TV, which is originally priced at Rs.52,900, is coming down to Rs. 35,999 exclusively for these two days. An old TV from the same brand can also be exchanged for a further discount of Rs.11,000. The Samsung TV boasts Ultra Pix & HDR along with a voice assistant on the remote control. It runs on Tizen OS and supports digital streaming.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 is known for being a high-end branded mobile phone and therefore, it's quite rare to see it go live for a sale. iPhone 11 is originally sold at Rs.54,900 but is available at Rs.46,999 for these two days with a cut of almost 8000. On the other hand, iPhone 11 Pro is available at Rs. 79,999 with the original MRP being Rs. 99,900. Furthermore, existing iPhone users who are looking to exchange their old phones can do so for an additional discount of Rs.16,500.

MSI GF63 15.6-inch gaming laptop

MSI was previously auctioned at another Flipkart sales day and saw a good response. The gadget is back with better offers from Flipkart as well as SBI for credit card users. The price of the laptop has gone down to Rs.54,900 from MRP Rs. 1,04,990. Interested consumers with an old laptop of their own can exchange it for the MSI gaming laptop with an additional discount worth Rs. 17,650. MSI GF63 is a Windows 10 laptop with a 15.60-inch display and a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. The laptop is powered by an APU Quad-Core processor with 16GB of RAM.

Redmi 9 Prime

There's an offer for everyone on Flipkart. Users who wish to not splurge as much and go for an affordable phone can do so with Redmi 9 Pro now being offered at Rs. 9,499 from MRP Rs.11,999. An older phone can also be exchanged for Redmi for an additional discount of 599, making the product available at Rs.8,900. Redmi 9 Prime is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor and comes with a single 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

MarQ By Flipkart 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC

Among Flipkart's newer ventures, MarQ saw its inception in late-2018 as an extension brand of Flipkart that deals with electronics and home appliances. MarQ Inverter AC with an original price of Rs.46,999 dropped to Rs.26,999 for the Flipkart sale today. Some of the highlights of the product are - 3 Star BEE Rating 2019: For energy savings up to 15%, Copper: Energy efficient, best in class cooling with easy maintenance.

