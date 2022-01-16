Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale To Start On January 17; Check Best Deals On Electronic Items

Flipkart is back with Big Saving Days starting from January 17 and will remain live till January 22. While the Flipkart plus users have already received early access from midnight to the sale, others can also start shopping in the Flipkart sale from January 16, Sunday onwards.

The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale which will be lasting for six days has brought a number of deals, discounts, and offers on various electronic items and gadgets including smartphones, laptops, digital cameras, smart TVs, accessories followed by home appliances, groceries, and other household items. Furthermore, the Big Saving Days with its offers and discounts on electrical items will sell products retailing at the lowest prices discounted prices. Read on to check offers on smartphones, smart TVs, laptops, and other electronic items in the ongoing Flipkart sale

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale offers on electronic items

As announced by the e-commerce company through its dedicated web page, several deals will be offered on smartphone companies including Apple, Samsung, Realme, and Poco. Apart from that, up to 80% discounts will be provided on electronic items followed by 60% on smartphones and wearables. Also, up to 40% discounts will be provided on the purchase of laptops.

Along with the mentioned discounts, Flipkart will also offer up to 25% discounts on smart TVs and home appliances followed by up to 80% discounts on Flipkart's original products. In addition to the deals and offers provided during the sale days, an additional 10% instant discount will be also provided to the customers using ICICI Bank cards and EMI transactions. While smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Realme, Poco, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Infinix will offer up to 40% discount, Smart TVs from Sony, Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and others will also come with many offers.

Notably, Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale will come on the same day when Amazon brings its Great Republic Day sale. However, Amazon's sale will conclude on January 20, 2022. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will also offer easy returns on a variety of items, free delivery on first order (for non-prime members), and pay on delivery for eligible orders.



Image: Shutterstock