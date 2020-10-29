Flipkart Diwali Sale Begins Today! List Of Top 5 Deals For You; Have A Look

Diwali is coming! And with the festival of light comes the festive sale on India's one of the biggest e-commerce platform, Flipkart. The Flipkart Diwali Sale brings to us an extensive range of products that will be available in alluring prices. This is the reason why many buyers are interested in knowing the top products on sale in this festive sale. If you have been wondering about the Flipkart Diwali Sale details, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
Flipkart Diwali Sale Date
The Flipkart.com sale for Diwali has begun from today and it brings to us new discount offers to look out for. Collaborating with Axis Bank, the Diwali Sale will 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit and debit card users. However, the Axis Bank's credit card and debit card users will have a cap limit of availing maximum of Rs. 1,500 and Rs. 1,000 respectively. The Walmart-owned is offering some of the best deals on the first day of Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2020, here, a list of top 5 deals.
Top deals on Flipkart Diwali Sale
Apple iPhone SE
- Price - Rs 42,500
- Sale Price - Rs 32,999
- 64 GB ROM
- 11.94 cm (4.7 inches) Retina HD Display
- 12MP Rear Camera | 7MP Front Camera
- A13 Bionic Chip with 3rd Gen Neural Engine Processor
- Water and Dust Resistant (1 meter for Up to 30 minutes, IP67)
- Fast Charge Capable
- Wireless charging
Flipkart offers on Apple iPhone SE
- Bank Offer - 10% off on Axis Bank Credit Cards, up to ₹1500. On orders of ₹5000 and above
- Bank Offer - 10% off on Axis Bank Debit Cards, up to ₹1000. On orders of ₹5000 and above
- Bank Offer - Extra ₹1500 Off on Axis Bank Credit Cards. On orders of ₹30000 and above
- Special Price - Extra ₹9501 off (price inclusive of discount)
JBL Boombox Bluetooth Party Speaker
- Price - Rs 31,499
- Sale Price - Rs 20,999
- Power Source: 20V/4A
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
- 24 hours of playtime with IPX7 Waterproof
- Long Press Remote Button to Activate Google Assistant or Siri
- Wireless Bluetooth Streaming
Flipkart offers on JBL Boombox
- Bank Offer - 10% off on Axis Bank Credit Cards, up to ₹1500. On orders of ₹5000 and above
- Bank Offer - 10% off on Axis Bank Debit Cards, up to ₹1000. On orders of ₹5000 and above
- Bank Offer - Extra ₹1500 Off on Axis Bank Credit Cards. On orders of ₹30000 and above
- Special Price - Get extra 12% off (price inclusive of discount)
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
- Price - Rs 85,000
- Sale - Rs 59,999
- 12 GB RAM | 256 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 1 TB
- 17.27 cm (6.8 inches) Display
- 12MP (Dual Aperture) + 12MP + 16MP + TOF | 10MP Front Camera
- 4300 mAh Battery
- Super AMOLED Display
Flipkart offers on Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
- Bank Offer - Pay ₹18000 less now with Flipkart Smart Upgrade Plan. Valid on Credit Card, Bajaj Finserv EMI Card.
- Bank Offer - 10% off on Axis Bank Credit Cards, up to ₹1500. On orders of ₹5000 and above
- Bank Offer - 10% off on Axis Bank Debit Cards, up to ₹1000. On orders of ₹5000 and above
- Special Price - Extra ₹25001 off(price inclusive of discount)
JBL C100TWS
- Price - Rs 2,499
- Sale - Rs 7,999
- With Mic: Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Battery life: 5 hrs | Charging time: 2 hours
- Advanced Stereo Calling with Crystal Clear Sound Quality
- Up to 17 Hours of Combined Playback Support (5 Hours on Earbuds & 12 Hours on Charging Case)
- Quick Charging - 15min of Charge gives 1 Hour of charge
- Truly Wireless Earbuds with Auto Sync Feature.
Flipkart offers on JBL C100TWS
- Bank Offer - 10% off on Axis Bank Credit Cards, up to ₹1500. On orders of ₹5000 and above
- Bank Offer - 10% off on Axis Bank Debit Cards, up to ₹1000. On orders of ₹5000 and above
- Bank Offer - Extra ₹1500 Off on Axis Bank Credit Cards. On orders of ₹30000 and above
- Special Price - Get extra 37% off (price inclusive of discount)
Asus VivoBook 14
- Price - Rs 54,990
- Sale Price - Rs 40,990
- Stylish & Portable Thin and Light Laptop
- 14 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare Ultra Slim Display (200 nits Brightness, 16:9 Aspect Ratio, 45% NTSC)
- Finger Print Sensor for Faster System Access
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- Ryzen 5 Quad Core 3500U 2nd Gen -
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD storage
- Windows 10 Home
- X412DA-EK502T Thin and Light Laptop 1
- 4-inch display Slate Grey, 1.5 kg
Flipkart offer on Asus VivoBook 14
- Bank Offer - 10% off on Axis Bank Credit Cards, up to ₹1500. On orders of ₹5000 and above
- Bank Offer - 10% off on Axis Bank Debit Cards, up to ₹1000. On orders of ₹5000 and above
- Bank Offer - Extra ₹1500 Off on Axis Bank Credit Cards. On orders of ₹30000 and above
- Buy any Laptop or Desktop and get extra 5% Off on Printers and Monitors
