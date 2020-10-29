Flipkart Diwali Sale Begins Today! List Of Top 5 Deals For You; Have A Look

Diwali is coming! And with the festival of light comes the festive sale on India's one of the biggest e-commerce platform, Flipkart. The Flipkart Diwali Sale brings to us an extensive range of products that will be available in alluring prices. This is the reason why many buyers are interested in knowing the top products on sale in this festive sale. If you have been wondering about the Flipkart Diwali Sale details, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Flipkart Diwali Sale Date

The Flipkart.com sale for Diwali has begun from today and it brings to us new discount offers to look out for. Collaborating with Axis Bank, the Diwali Sale will 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit and debit card users. However, the Axis Bank's credit card and debit card users will have a cap limit of availing maximum of Rs. 1,500 and Rs. 1,000 respectively. The Walmart-owned is offering some of the best deals on the first day of Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2020, here, a list of top 5 deals.

Top deals on Flipkart Diwali Sale

Apple iPhone SE

Price - Rs 42,500

Sale Price - Rs 32,999

64 GB ROM

11.94 cm (4.7 inches) Retina HD Display

12MP Rear Camera | 7MP Front Camera

A13 Bionic Chip with 3rd Gen Neural Engine Processor

Water and Dust Resistant (1 meter for Up to 30 minutes, IP67)

Fast Charge Capable

Wireless charging

Flipkart offers on Apple iPhone SE

Bank Offer - 10% off on Axis Bank Credit Cards, up to ₹1500. On orders of ₹5000 and above

Bank Offer - 10% off on Axis Bank Debit Cards, up to ₹1000. On orders of ₹5000 and above

Bank Offer - Extra ₹1500 Off on Axis Bank Credit Cards. On orders of ₹30000 and above

Special Price - Extra ₹9501 off (price inclusive of discount)

JBL Boombox Bluetooth Party Speaker

Price - Rs 31,499

Sale Price - Rs 20,999

Power Source: 20V/4A

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

24 hours of playtime with IPX7 Waterproof

Long Press Remote Button to Activate Google Assistant or Siri

Wireless Bluetooth Streaming

Flipkart offers on JBL Boombox

Bank Offer - 10% off on Axis Bank Credit Cards, up to ₹1500. On orders of ₹5000 and above

Bank Offer - 10% off on Axis Bank Debit Cards, up to ₹1000. On orders of ₹5000 and above

Bank Offer - Extra ₹1500 Off on Axis Bank Credit Cards. On orders of ₹30000 and above

Special Price - Get extra 12% off (price inclusive of discount)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Price - Rs 85,000

Sale - Rs 59,999

12 GB RAM | 256 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 1 TB

17.27 cm (6.8 inches) Display

12MP (Dual Aperture) + 12MP + 16MP + TOF | 10MP Front Camera

4300 mAh Battery

Super AMOLED Display

Flipkart offers on Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Bank Offer - Pay ₹18000 less now with Flipkart Smart Upgrade Plan. Valid on Credit Card, Bajaj Finserv EMI Card.

Bank Offer - 10% off on Axis Bank Credit Cards, up to ₹1500. On orders of ₹5000 and above

Bank Offer - 10% off on Axis Bank Debit Cards, up to ₹1000. On orders of ₹5000 and above

Special Price - Extra ₹25001 off(price inclusive of discount)

JBL C100TWS

Price - Rs 2,499

Sale - Rs 7,999

With Mic: Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Battery life: 5 hrs | Charging time: 2 hours

Advanced Stereo Calling with Crystal Clear Sound Quality

Up to 17 Hours of Combined Playback Support (5 Hours on Earbuds & 12 Hours on Charging Case)

Quick Charging - 15min of Charge gives 1 Hour of charge

Truly Wireless Earbuds with Auto Sync Feature.

Flipkart offers on JBL C100TWS

Bank Offer - 10% off on Axis Bank Credit Cards, up to ₹1500. On orders of ₹5000 and above

Bank Offer - 10% off on Axis Bank Debit Cards, up to ₹1000. On orders of ₹5000 and above

Bank Offer - Extra ₹1500 Off on Axis Bank Credit Cards. On orders of ₹30000 and above

Special Price - Get extra 37% off (price inclusive of discount)

Asus VivoBook 14

Price - Rs 54,990

Sale Price - Rs 40,990

- Rs 40,990 Stylish & Portable Thin and Light Laptop

14 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare Ultra Slim Display (200 nits Brightness, 16:9 Aspect Ratio, 45% NTSC)

Finger Print Sensor for Faster System Access

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

Ryzen 5 Quad Core 3500U 2nd Gen -

8 GB RAM

512 GB SSD storage

Windows 10 Home

X412DA-EK502T Thin and Light Laptop 1

4-inch display Slate Grey, 1.5 kg

Flipkart offer on Asus VivoBook 14

Bank Offer - 10% off on Axis Bank Credit Cards, up to ₹1500. On orders of ₹5000 and above

Bank Offer - 10% off on Axis Bank Debit Cards, up to ₹1000. On orders of ₹5000 and above

Bank Offer - Extra ₹1500 Off on Axis Bank Credit Cards. On orders of ₹30000 and above

Buy any Laptop or Desktop and get extra 5% Off on Printers and Monitors

