Flipkart launches a new Student's Club, will provide curated shopping benefits to students

India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Wednesday announced an initiative to cater to millions of Indian students and support their academic, athletic, cultural, social and extracurricular interests. Flipkart will roll out a dedicated virtual storefront on its app, called the ‘Flipkart Student’s Club’, that has been designed keeping in mind the daily needs of students. This store will see participation from hundreds of brands, offering a wide selection to enhance students’ shopping experiences.

At Flipkart, we are continuously innovating and working towards bringing tech-enabled solutions to serve our customers better. Considering the digital shopping inclination of students, the lifetime value they bring to our platform and their ability to influence the shopping behavior of peers and families, they are a high priority audience for us at Flipkart. With the Students’ Club program, we aim to create a dedicated student-focused platform that will cater to their nuanced needs, Prakash Sikaria,Senior Vice President - Growth and Monetization, Flipkart.

What products will be available as a part of the Flipkart Student's Club?

Today, close to 20% of Flipkart’s customers who shop for various products related to academic, athletic, cultural, social and extracurricular interests are from the students' fraternity from across cities and towns. They also form a growing base of customers, constituting close to 32% of all e-commerce shopping.

Through the Flipkart Student’s Club, students and parents can browse through an extensive curation of brands, including Apple, Samsung, Dell, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Puma, Levi’s, United Colors of Benetton, Adidas, Skechers, Lakmé, Maybelline, Nivea and Yonex etc. across products such as - audio devices, laptops, mobiles, footwear, accessories, apparel, notebooks, water bottles, sunscreen, yoga mats and more.

How to enrol in the Flipkart Student Club?

The new initiative aims to bring millions of students from across the country closer to brands and services that will improve their experience and provide them with products and benefits with access through a one-stop-shop. The program has been designed to onboard students through a simple verification process to access a curation of products across categories, including electronics, fashion, personal grooming, mobiles, furniture, stationery, decor and small appliances, which are available on the marketplace from the lakhs of sellers across the country.

Flipkart connected with hundreds of students and parents from various age groups, from a mix of cities, including metros and tier 2 towns, to understand their pain points, requirements and wishlists and how to improve their experiences. The insights revealed that access to services including the latest software, OTT subscriptions, ed-tech courses and affordability of premium brands was of key interest. Flipkart has designed the Student’s Club program keeping in mind these insights from these discussions.