Flipkart Lists Bounce Infinity E1; To Deliver Electric Scooter In Selected States

Back in 2015, Flipkart piloted a project in Bengaluru wherein the e-commerce platform experimented with selling cars and motorcycles. For the project, Flipkart collaborated with two local dealers of Bajaj motorcycles and Maruti Suzuki cars. However, that did not work out well for the company as purchasing a car or a motorcycle requires the physical presence of the customer. Nevertheless, the Walmart-owned e-retailer has now listed electronic scooters that are deliverable in certain parts of the country.

Flipkart has listed an Indian electric scooter on its website, called Bounce Infinity E1. For those who are catching up, Bounce is an Indian mobility solutions provider and the company launched Infinity E1 in December 2021. As Flipkart has pulled out of selling vehicles in the past, this is a pretty huge step for the company. Keep reading to know more about the Infinity E1, delivery details, and availability via Flipkart.

Bounce Infinity E1 availability on Flipkart

First of all, the Bounce Infinity E1 on Flipkart is only deliverable to selected states, including New Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Telangana. From what it looks like, these are the states where the company has operational authorised dealers that handle registration, insurance and other aspects of the delivery. Further, in these states, the Bounce Infinity E1 is deliverable within 15 days from the order date.

Bounce Infinity E1 price on Flipkart

Flipkart lists the Infinity Bounce E1 at Rs. 70,499. If someone wants to purchase the charger as well, they would have to pay an additional Rs. 9,999. Further, getting the insurance and registration would cost another Rs. 7,601, which brings the price of the Infinity E1 to Rs. 88,099. However, Flipkart is also offering a Rs. 5,000 discount on prepaid orders, which cuts the effective price to Rs. 83,099.

Bounce Infinity E1 warranty

On Flipkart, Bounce has mentioned, "We provide a comprehensive warranty on both the battery and the vehicle. The scooter comes with a warranty of 3 years or 40,000 km, whichever comes first. While the battery comes with a warranty of 3 years or 45,000 km, whichever comes first. You also get 2 free services at 6000 km and 12,000 km or 6/12 months (whichever comes first). Note: All wear and tear parts, plastic parts including exterior and interior panels, lights, seat and tyres are not part of the warranty."

Bounce Infinity E1 specifications