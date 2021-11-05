Flipkart 'Love It Or Return It' Programme Allows 15 Day Return For Samsung's Z Series

For those who are sceptical about purchasing a new smartphone online, Flipkart has launched a new programme called 'Love it or return it'. The programme will allow customers to return a smartphone within 15 days of purchase for a full refund. The program has been launched by Flipkart in partnership with Samsung and is applicable for two premium smartphones - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The programme will allow users to get their hands on two of the most popular foldable smartphone by Samsung. Both these devices offer exceptional use cases, wherein the screen is foldable. The smartphones are equipped with Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 processor, along with a multi-cam setup and large display. While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is priced at Rs. 1,49,999, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is priced at Rs. 88,999

Flipkart launches 'Love it or return it'

The Flipkart 'Love it or return it' programme is only applicable for two foldable devices by the South Korean company Samsung. Those who purchase Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 from Flipkart will get an option to return the smartphone within 15 days of purchase if they do not like it. As and when a return request is filed by a customer, Flipkart will run a quality check over the device to examine and ensure the working condition and no signs of physical damage. As the device clears the test, the amount paid for the smartphone while buying it will be returned to the customer in their bank account.

As appealing as the programme may sound, it is not applicable for all users across India. The Flipkart 'Love it or return' programme is only available in metro cities including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune and Vadodara.

Those in the eligible cities can try the new programme introduced to let customers experience the device and return it if they are not satisfied with it. To return the device, customers will need to click on the return request link shared by the e-commerce platform. Thereafter, users will be required to enter the IMEI number of their smartphone to log in to the portal. In addition, basic details about the customer, device and corresponding bank account will also be required.