Flipkart TV Days Sale June 9 -11: Upto 50% Off On Premium Brands Like LG,Samsung, IFFALCON

Flipkart India is offering its customers great deals and attractive offers on many items. During the lockdown, the selling of non-essential items was prohibited. However, now that the e-commerce websites have been allowed to resume their operations like before, Flipkart has slashed down the prices of many products. Read on to know more details about which deal to get your hands on June 9th and more about upcoming sales.

Flipkart India is celebrating ‘Flipkart TV days’ from June 8th to June 11th, in which it is offering heavy discounts on premium brands of Television. The brands include LG, Samsung, IFFALCON, Sansui and more. Take look at the exciting offers below.

Image Credits: Flipkart Screenshot

LG All-in-One 108cm

Image Credits: Flipkart Screenshot

The price of this television set has been slashed down from Rs 46,990 to Rs 27,999. With 43 inches full HD LED display, it is a smart TV which supports apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and Youtube, among others. With Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels Resolutions, the sound output is 20 W and the refresh rate is 50 Hz. One can get additional discounts on the TV set depending on how they choose to pay for the TV.

Samsung Series 4 80 Cm

Image Credits: Flipkart Screenshot

Flipkart has slashed down the price of this 32 inch TV from Rs 22,500 to Rs 14,499. The TV has apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and Youtube, among others. With full HD Ready 1366 x 768 Pixels resolution, the sound output is 10 W and the refresh rate is 50 Hz. One can get additional discounts on the TV set depending on how they choose to pay for the TV.

iFFALCON by TCL AI-Powered K31

Image Credits: Flipkart Screenshot

Flipkart is offering a mega discount on this TV set. The set is being sold at a flat discount of 57% and the price of the same has fallen from Rs 70,000 to Rs 29,999. With a 55-inch ultra HD 4K LED display, the TV has 3840 x 2160 Pixels resolution. it is a smart TV which supports apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Youtube among others. The sound output of the set is 20 W and the refresh rate is 60 Hz. Additional discount available depending on the mode of payment.

Sansui Pro View 80cm

Image: Flipkart Screenshot

Flipkart is offering 52% discount on this TV set. The 32-inch HD ready LED smart TV supports Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Youtube among others. The TV has a sound output of 20 W and Refresh rate of 60 Hz. Moreover, the resolution of the TV is HD Ready 1366 x 768 Pixels.

Image credits: Shutterstock