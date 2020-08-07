Flipkart Sale 2020 Is Live: Here Are 5 Best Deals Available On Exciting Products

For all those who have been waiting for the next Flipkart Sale, The Big Savings Day Sale is here. Flipkart has officially started its August sale and customers can now take advantage of numerous Flipkart offers that are available during the Flipkart Sale. The sale will last for four days from August 6 to August 10. The Flipkart Sale August 2020, is giving mega discounts on products such as mobile phones, laptops, watches and television sets. Here are 5 best deals available on exciting products in this Flipkart sale.

Flipkart Sale August 2020: Here are the best deals

Apple iPhone XR (Black, 64 GB)

In this Flipkart sale, the Apple iPhone XR with a 64 GB RAM is available at â‚¹ 45,999. Flipkart Customer can avail this mobile at a discount rate of 12 per cent, which means that the buyer is saving â‚¹6501 on this product. With exchange, customers can avail a discount up to â‚¹13450 on the original price of the product.

HP Pavilion Gaming Ryzen 5 Quad Core

The highly sought after HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop is available at â‚¹59,990. Customers can avail a discount of almost â‚¹2,000 on this highly acclaimed product. There is a no-cost EMI option starting from â‚¹6,666/month available on this product.

Diesel Full Guard 2.5 Smartwatch

In this Flipkart Sale, there is a very limited stock of the Diesel Full Guard 2.5 Smartwatch. The stunning watch is available at a price of â‚¹25,995. The Flipkart offers on this product includes a two-year warranty and 10% Instant Savings on CITI and ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Card.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64 GB

Samsung is one of the highly acclaimed brands all over the world when it comes to creating advanced electronic products. In this Flipkart Sale, the sought after Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64 GB is available at â‚¹35,799. Very limited stock of this product is available and there is also a no-cost EMI of â‚¹3,978/month available.

Sony ILCE-6100Y/B IN5 Mirrorless Camera

The Sony ILCE-6100Y/B IN5 Mirrorless Camera is available at only â‚¹72,990. Customers can avail a discount of 18 per cent on this product. Which means buyers are saving â‚¹17,000 on this product.