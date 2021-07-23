Flipkart’s AR-based Camera Feature Allows Customers Have A Virtual Experience Of A Product

To make the shopping experience more immersive and inclusive, Flipkart has introduced a new AI-powered camera. The new feature enables customers to view products via augmented reality through the Flipkart applications. The idea behind the new feature is to equip the customers with more information about the product so that the customer can take an informed decision. The Flipkart AR camera feature will come in handy while purchasing large appliances or furniture from the platform. Keep reading to know more about the Flipkart Camera feature.

The AI-powered feature will allow customers to view products before purchasing

Flipkart's new feature will use the AR capabilities of a smartphone camera

Using a new feature, Flipkart's customers will be able to experience a product virtually before buying it. This will be done via the AR capabilities of a smartphone camera. Just like AR filters in Snapchat and Instagram work, the AI-driven 'view in your room' feature will allow users to get an idea about the actual size, dimensions, and look of a product before buying it. However, the feature is available for a selected set of products on the Flipkart application. We could verify the same for furniture-related items on the app.

IMAGE: FLIPKART APP

The virtual experience will help customers make an informed decision

The feature is very similar to what some other companies such as PepperFry and Lenskart have implemented on their online shopping application. Using augmented reality, the Flipkart camera superimposes the AI-generated image on the same view captured by a smartphone camera. This can help customers get an idea about the relative size and shape of a product before making a purchase. The feature also lets the customer have a 360-degree view of the product on the mobile screen itself.

Since the use of smartphones for online shopping has been on the rise, companies are also investing to enhance the online shopping experience. Jeyandran Venugopal, Chief Product, and technology officer at Flipkart in a conversation with Mind said, "At Flipkart, we are constantly working towards making e-commerce an inclusive and immersive experience for customers. With the Flipkart Camera feature, we aim to take this experience a notch higher by offering in-house demonstrations of products from the comfort of a customer's living room, thereby helping them make an informed decision before purchasing."