How Do The 2GB Recharge Plans From Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel And Vodafone Idea Compare?

While Reliance Jio offers 2GB of high-speed data for 23 days for Rs. 249, the Vodafone Idea recharge plan offers 2GB of data per day for one month at Rs. 319.

How do the 2GB recharge plans from Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea compare?

There are multiple telecom service providers in the country that offer 2GB recharge plans, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. Here is a comparison between 2GB recharge plans from the three companies, including the benefits, validy and more details. 

Reliance Jio 2GB prepaid plans

  • Rs. 249: for the price, Reliance Jio offers 2GB of high-speed data for 23 days. Further, the prepaid plan also offers 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling. 
  • Rs, 299: the recharge plan offers 2GB of data every day for 28 days, along with 100SMS per day, unlimited voice calls, and a subscription to Jio's apps.
  • Rs. 719: the plan offers 2GB for a total of 84 days, along with a subscription for Jio's apps and the usual messaging and calling benefits.
  • Rs. 1,066: the plan offers 2GB of data for a total of 84 days, a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile and other usual benefits such as 10 SMS per day, unlimited voice calling and access to Jio apps. 

Bharti Airtel 2GB prepaid plans

  • Rs. 179: the plan offers 2GB of data per day for a total of 28 days. 
  • Rs. 499: the Airtel recharge plan offers 2GB of high-speed 4G data for 28 days. The plan also includes a Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year, unlimited local, STC & roaming calls and services such as Apollo 24|7 Circle and Rs, 100 cashback on FASTag. 
  • Rs. 839: the recharge plan offers 2GB of data for a total of 84 days. The plan also includes a subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar mobile pack for three months. The plan also comes with Xstream Mobile Pack, Apollo 24|7 Circle, and Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag.

Vodafone Idea 2GB prepaid plans

  • Rs. 319: the Vodafone Idea recharge plan offers 2GB of data per day for one month. It comes with benefits such as Binge All Night, weekend data rollover and Data Delights. 
  • Rs. 499: the recharge plan offers 2GB of data for a total of 28 days, including all the benefits mentioned above along with a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.
  • Rs. 839: the plan offers 2GB of data per day for a total of 84 days, including all the benefits of the Rs. 319 plan. 
