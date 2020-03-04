IQOO 3 Flipkart Sale To Begin Today! Check Out Details Of The Phone And Offers

Vivo's sub-brand iQOO is going to hit the Indian markets today. The iQOO brand's first smartphone will go on sale from 12 PM onwards on Flipkart. iQoo 3 is filled with features that are powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC which comes with a 5G modem. The android smartphone's launch was revealed in India on February 25. The most alluring characteristic of this futuristic mobile is that it comes with 2GB of LPDDR5 RAM with a storage of 256GB.

iQOO 3 Price in India

This new smartphone comes in several variants that fit economically to the needs of every buyer. The iQOO 3 4G of 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage comes with a price of ₹36,990 in India. The other variant with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is priced at ₹36,990. The mobile company is offering the 5G models at ₹44,990 calling it 10 times faster than 4G.

iQOO 3 Flipkart sale offers and sale timings

You can buy these innovations at iQOO 3 Flipkart sale that begins today, on Wednesday, March 4 at 12 PM IST. The ICICI bank account holders get special discount offers up to ₹3,000 off on credit card purchases and EMI transactions. The Flipkart sale also enables a buyer to avail discount up to ₹3,000 off on exchange of old smartphones. There will also be a no-cost EMI for up to 12 months. Apart from the iQOO Flipkart sale, one can opt to buy these smartphones from iQOO's official site iQoo.com.

iQOO3 Specifications

The newly launched smartphone, iQOO 3 comes with a 5G modem which is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC. The android smartphone provides its users with storage up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1. It comes with a battery of 4m400mAh which is coupled with an outrageous 55W fast charging. The company claims that the phone gets 50% of charge in just 15 minutes.

The iQoo 3 5G and 4G phones come with a 6.44-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 1200 nits maximum brightness. With enabled HDR10+, this smartphone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The iQOO company has provided their customers with Carbon Fiber VC Liquid Cooling technology which brings down the CPU temperature by 12 degrees Celsius.

iQOO 3 for gamers

For gamers who enjoy playing mobile games like PUBG can play without any issues as iQOO 3 smartphone offers its users with pressure-sensitive shoulder-mounted buttons on the phone's shoulders, which are designed to give a better gaming experience on the phone.

iQOO 3 camera

iQOO 3 tempts its buyers with a quad rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel main shooter, a 13-megapixel telephoto shooter, a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a depth sensor. iQOO currently functions on Android 10 with iQoo UI on top. According to the company, iQOO 3 will 'redefine' the performance and innovation in the smartphone segment.

