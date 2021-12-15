Nykaa launches AI-powered tool for virtual trials of cosmetics called ModiFace

The Indian e-commerce company Nykaa has launched an AI-powered virtual try-on tool. The tool is developed by the popular French company L'Oreal and is called ModiFace. The tool will use artificial intelligence and enable users to see how a cosmetic product will appear on them. The AI-driven technology will help increase the cosmetic buying experience of a user, especially for makeup enthusiasts. The feature shall be available for those who access the Nykaa Store via a smartphone. Keep reading to know more about the Nykaa try on feature.

The goal of the technology is to depict how a cosmetic item will look when applied. To do so, the ModiFace technology will combine a smartphone's image processing technology with its own library of digital product impressions. The application will show results with the help of augmented reality and the colour shade calibration share by brands that manufacture makeup products. In a nutshell, the feature is similar to how users apply filters and AR-powered stickers in several social media applications such as Snapchat and Instagram.

How does Nykaa ModiFace feature work?

The ModiFace tech uses an advanced face-tracking algorithm that detects the physical features of the user's face, including eyes, cheeks, lips, and hair. Once the user enters their photograph, the application uses details provided by companies and applies the cosmetic product virtually on the face of the user. While the company says that the results will be provided in real-time and depict a true-to-life result, the quality of the results will largely depend upon the device being used and its colour processing power, which ultimately depends upon the power of its processor.

Upon releasing the feature, the CEO of e-commerce beauty at Nykaa, Anchit Nayar says "as a digital-first company, we are continuously thinking of ways to enhance the shopping experience on our platforms. Our partnership with L'Oreal to introduce ModiFace technology allows us to provide a rich, immersive buying experience to our customers. With the new Al-powered virtual try-on option, customers on Nykaa can now confidently make a choice from our wide range of options-wherever they are, whenever they want!" In an ear where physical contact is to be minimized, getting an idea of how a cosmetic product will look on one's face is a challenge. The ModiFace feature might come as a solution to this challenge.