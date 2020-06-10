Redmi Note 9 Pro Next Sale Goes Live On June 15 - Check Sale Details, Specs, And More

The Redmi Note 9 Pro has created a buzz among the audiences after its release. You can purchase the mobile from either Amazon and Xiaomi India's site. The smartphone was previously on multiple flash sales and will once again be available. Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi launched Redmi Note 9 Pro with Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India back in March.

ALSO READ | Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Launch Event | All Updates

Next sale of Redmi Note 9 Pro and offers

Redmi Note 9 Pro will next go on sale in India on June 16 at 12 pm.

The smartphone offers 3 colour options and two storage and ram options.

Customers can also avail a no-cost EMI option to purchase the smartphone.

Amazon Prime members get 5 % off by using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card.

Airtel prepaid customers can enjoy Airtel data benefits with â‚¹ 298 and â‚¹ 398 unlimited packs by purchasing Redmi Note 9 Pro.

If you tend to forget about the sale you can click on the "Notify Me" option that is available on Amazon to register your email. With this process, you get notified the next time Redmi Note 9 Pro is available.

ALSO READ | Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Goes On Sale Today On Amazon And Mi Website

ALSO READ | Xiaomi Launches Mi Protective Glass For Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications and price

Redmi Note 9 Pro runs on MIUI 11 that is based on Android 10.

It has a dual-Sim (Nano) feature and also comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display. The device also has a P2i splash-proof nano-coating technology to ensure that the device is protected against accidental spills or splashes

Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor.

The smartphone carries a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel shooter with a 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. For selfies, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel front camera housed inside the central hole-punch.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, NavIC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The mobile has a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and the device measures 165.7x76.6x8.8mm and weighs 209 grams.

It is available in 4 RAM - 64 GB storage option and 6 RAM - 128 GB storage.

The 4 RAM - 64 GB storage is priced at â‚¹13,999 and 6 RAM - 128 GB storage version is priced at â‚¹ 16,999

It is available in three colour options that are Interstellar Black, Aurora Blue and Glacier White.

ALSO READ | Redmi Note 9 Launch Event: Here Is How To Watch The Event Live?