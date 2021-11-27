Steam Autumn Sale 2021: Checkout best deals on video games for Windows

Steam has begun with its Autumn Sale wherein popular WIndows games are up for sale. As mentioned on the website, the sale will run from November 24 to December 1, 2021. During the Steam Autumn Sale, titles like Resident Evil 2: Remake and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy are available at discounted prices. For those who wish to purchase video games for enjoying their holidays, Steam is offering great deals.

Steam features some of the most recent video game titles including Halo Infinite. While there are deals on popular games, some titles are available on a free-to-play basis for a limited time. Those interested to purchase games or downloading the free games shall create an account on Steam by entering some basic information. Before purchasing a game, make sure to check the minimum system requirements.

Steam Autumn Sale: Deals on popular games

Resident Evil Village is available at Rs. 3,249 (down from the original price of Rs. 4,999)

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available at a price of Rs. 1,599 (down from the original price of Rs. 3,199)

Fifa 22 Next Generation is available at Rs. 1,799 (down from the original price of Rs. 2,999)

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently available at Rs. 1,499 (down from the original price of Rs. 2,999)

Deathloop is available at Rs. 1,249 (down from the original price of Rs. 2,499)

Sea of Thieves is available at Rs. 539 (down from the original price of Rs. 899)

Forza Horizon 4 is currently available at Rs. 428 (down from the original price of Rs. 1,299)

The Sims 4 is now available at Rs. 299 (down from the original price of Rs. 2,499)

New World is currently available at Rs. 1,124 (down from the original price of Rs. 1,499)

Steam Autumn Sale: Free games

Counter Strike

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Halo Infinite Season 1 multiplayer

Franchises available under sale during Steam Autumn Sale