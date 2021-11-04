Last Updated:

Walmart Black Friday 2021: As The Sale Goes Live, Check Out Best Deals This Festive Season

Ahead of Black Friday, Walmart releases its first round of Black Friday Deals on November 3, 2021, providing large discounts on laptops and other devices.

Shikhar Mehrotra
Walmart Black Friday 2021 deals—here are the best things to shop

IMAGE: WALMART.COM


Walmart Black Friday 2021 deals are now live. During the sale, consumers can purchase electronic items at big discounts. including appliances like televisions, laptops, smartphones and more. All the leading brands in the market offer their products at appealing prices during the sale. The deals will be available for online buyers two days ahead of when they hit the physical stores. 

The first wave of deals has started on November 3, 2021, and will be available for customers in-store from November 5, 2021. The second deal of discounts and deals will begin on November 10, 2021, and will be available in stores from November 12, 2021. During the Walmart Black Friday 2021 sale, Wallmart+ subscribers will get early access to the deals. However, the membership costs $98 per year and $12.95 per month. All the sales and deals will end on November 29, 2021. 

Walmart Black Friday 2021 sale - deals live from November 3, 2021 

Laptop

  • Samsung Chromebook 4, $87 previously available at $299
  • Get the Lenovo Chromebook S330 14-Inch Chromebook for $99 saving $140
  • Get the HP 14-Inch Intel Pentium 4GB/64GB Chromebook for $229 saving $50
  • HP X360 Chromebook, $179 previously available at $299

Earphones

  • Samsung Galaxy Buds+, $59 previously available at $150
  • Apple AirPods Pro for $197 
  • Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones with Apple H1 Headphone Chip - for $149
  • Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II available from $179, previously priced at $299

TV

  • TCL 55″ Class 4K Smart TV with Roku, $228
  • Samsung 65″ Class 4K Smart TV, $568 instead of $648

Other gadgets 

  • Toshiba 1TB Portable HDD, $38.88, previously available at $51.72
  • Night Owl 4-Camera Home Security System is available for $175
  • Acer 13.3-Inch Refurbished FHD Touchscreen Chromebook for $189.99 saving $40
  • Onn 32-inch Bluetooth Soundbar for $29

Black Friday is one of the busiest days for retailers and sellers like Walmart. Black Friday, the day that follows Thanksgiving Day in the United States, will be observed on November 26, this year. While Walmart offers discounts on products from all categories on the day in their stores, the first round of deals will be available from 3 November 2021. This time around, there are big price cuts on electronic appliances such as television sets and laptops. Here's a look at Walmart's Black Friday 2021 deals. 

