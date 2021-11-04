Walmart Black Friday 2021: As The Sale Goes Live, Check Out Best Deals This Festive Season

Quick links:
IMAGE: WALMART.COM
Walmart Black Friday 2021 deals are now live. During the sale, consumers can purchase electronic items at big discounts. including appliances like televisions, laptops, smartphones and more. All the leading brands in the market offer their products at appealing prices during the sale. The deals will be available for online buyers two days ahead of when they hit the physical stores.
The first wave of deals has started on November 3, 2021, and will be available for customers in-store from November 5, 2021. The second deal of discounts and deals will begin on November 10, 2021, and will be available in stores from November 12, 2021. During the Walmart Black Friday 2021 sale, Wallmart+ subscribers will get early access to the deals. However, the membership costs $98 per year and $12.95 per month. All the sales and deals will end on November 29, 2021.
Black Friday is one of the busiest days for retailers and sellers like Walmart. Black Friday, the day that follows Thanksgiving Day in the United States, will be observed on November 26, this year. While Walmart offers discounts on products from all categories on the day in their stores, the first round of deals will be available from 3 November 2021. This time around, there are big price cuts on electronic appliances such as television sets and laptops. Here's a look at Walmart's Black Friday 2021 deals.