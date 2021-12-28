2021 In Review: From Nothing Ear 1 To Apple AirTag, Most Unique Gadgets Launched This Year

This year has seen a lot of gadgets being launched. From a Bluetooth speaker that is also an illuminating candle to a smart television that looks like a photo frame, some of the best gadgets of 2021 are unique in design. The most unique gadgets of 2021 come from several companies such as Apple, Samsung, Sony, Oculus and more. While it is important to note that there are a lot of gadgets that can be included in the category, the focus is on those devices that are readily available to purchase.

Nothing Ear 1 TWS

A product can be unique in multiple aspects. More often than not, such products contain the characteristic of two different items that are used for completely different purposes. For instance, the Nothing Ear 1 easily make it on the list of both top gadgets 2021 and the most unique gadgets of 2021. The earphones come with a completely different design language and they look like nothing else on the market. Additionally, they offer all the flagship features that are generally available on more expensive products, including transparency mode and active noise cancellation. The transparent design of the device differentiates it from every other product, including the Apple AirPods Pro.

Apple AirTags

Next up on the list is the tiny Apple AirTags. The device can be used to track personal belongings such as wallets, keys, bags, and more. All a user needs to do is to connect it with an iPhone and place it in the item that needs to be tracked. In case a user loses the item, the instructions on iPhone will guide back to it with the help of AirTags. Albeit the slightly expensive price tag, the AirTags are one of the best gadgets of 2021, offering a unique use case.

Samsung The Frame Smart TV

While the idea of placing a large screen on a wall has been used for quite some time, Samsung took the idea to the next level by manufacturing some of the thinnest television sets ever. The lineup is called The Frame QLED Smart 4K TV and it actually looks like a picture frame hanging on the wall until the user starts using it as smart television. The bezels or the frame-like structure surrounding the main screen is customizable. The device is readily available on Samsung's official website and with other retailers.

Sony LSPX candle-like Bluetooth speaker

Another unique gadget of 2021 is the Sony LSPC-S3 Bluetooth speaker. While the bottom half of the device looks like a regular Bluetooth speaker, the upper half is a glass shell that contains a candle-like illuminator inside. The device can be used for both listening to music while eating dinner in the candle-like light it produces. Yet another device from the company called Cove claims to reduce a user's stress just by wearing a neckband like structure over the ears. Stay tuned for more 2021 in review stories and other technology news.

(Image: REPUBLIC WORLD)