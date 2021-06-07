3080 Ti Vs 3080: The New Nvidia Graphics Card Is A Huge Jump From Its Forerunner

Nvidia has recently launched the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, as a successor to RTX 3080. However, it is one of the most powerful Nvidia graphics card yet and leaves behind RTX 3080. On comparing RTX 3080 Ti vs 3080, one gets a clear idea about specifications, usage, capacity and price.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Nvidia RTX GeForce 3080 Release Date June 3, 2021 September 17, 2020 Clock Speed up to1.67Ghz up to 1.71Ghz CUDA Cores 10,240 8,704 Memory 12GB GDDR6X 10GB GDDR6X RTX 3080 Ti Price: $1,199 RTX 3080 Price: $699

Nvidia GeForce 3080 Ti vs 3080

Launched last year, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 is more powerful than the new RTX 3070 Ti. It comes with 8,704 CUDA cores and maxes out at 1.71Ghz. The RTX 3080 was launched along with Nvidia's 8nm Ampere architecture. Other than that, it comes with 272 third-generation Tensor Cores and 68 second-generation RT cores. Additionally, the RTX 3080 ships with 10Gb of GDDR6X RAM on a 320-bit bus and offers a bandwidth of 760.3 GB/s. The Nvidia RTX 3080 has a pixel rating of 164.2 GPixels/s and 465.1 GTexels/s.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 ti offers quite a few improvements. Firstly, it has about 17% more CUDA cores and RT cores than the RTX 3080. Secondly, it comes with 12GB of GDDR6X RAM, along with a 20% increase in bandwidth, giving creators and gamers an additional boost. However, the latest Nvidia graphics card also consumes about 10% more power than the previous model. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti has a pixel rating of 186.5G Pixels/s and a texture rating of 532.8 GTexels/s. Both the video cards possess excellent Ray Tracing, DLSS and AI capabilities, support Direct X 12 Ultimate, and are VR ready.

Nvidia GeForce 3080 Ti Price vs 3080 Price

Nvidia GeForce 3080 Ti Founders Edition has been launched at a premium price tag of $1,199 almost twice the price of its forerunner. A third-party version of the same might be priced even higher. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 is priced at $699 and delivers better performance than the newly launched 3070 Ti, which is priced at $599. For a 3080 Ti vs 3070 Ti comparison, click here.

IMAGE: NVIDIA WEBSITE