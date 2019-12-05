5G Could Face Even More Security Threats And Challenges: Researchers

In addition to the increase in the amount of data and transfer speed of connected devices, 5G technology may also increase cybersecurity risks, researchers have warned. Security researchers at Kaspersky predict that data will reach 175 zettabytes by 2025, up from 1.2 zettabytes in 2010.

The fifth-generation cellular network technology, simply called 5G, is expected to be up to 100 times faster than 4G, with up to 25 times lower latency. This makes 5G technology more suitable for enterprise applications around the world. This is enough to make security researchers and experts nervous about everything that is likely to go wrong with 5G's security if security measures are not taken seriously.

The lack of perfections in telecom gears and 5G equipment, as well as customer frameworks and administration by authorities, could enable an attacker to severely sabotage 5G network infrastructure. These pitfalls and shortcomings could also lead to limitless surveillance and traffic diversions. Researchers say government authorities to step up cybersecurity and talent to evaluate both adopters and suppliers of 5G technology and discover faults and stipulate fixes.

Researchers raise safety, privacy concerns

Researchers warn that in case the 5G network gets compromised, its impact will be more serious and complex on users' privacy. The technology is expected to bring more cell communications and network towers since the advent of 5G is with its short range.

The network infrastructure remains prone to tracking and collecting the precise location of users. Since 5G service providers will have extensive access to large amounts of data being sent by user devices, it could also show what is happening inside a user’s home described via metadata, courtesy of different home-connected devices.

According to researchers, metadata could expose a user’s privacy or could be manipulated and misused. Network service providers may also consider selling such data to other service companies such as advertisers in an attempt to open up new revenue streams, researchers warn.

"In some cases, vulnerabilities could cause injuries or ill health, for instance, if a client’s therapeutic gadgets are disconnected and not operational. The potential threats will be even greater when critical infrastructure components such as water and energy equipment are put at risk," Kaspersky said in its blog post.

Threats and risks with 5G technology

-- Increasing numbers of connected systems could expose users and their privacy to risk. Increased adoption of the connected device could pose privacy and safety risks.

-- The hype around 5G is likely to draw the unwanted attention of bad actors looking for opportunities to attack it and take it down.

-- Researchers predict more large-scale DDoS attacks as well as challenges in terms of protecting a sophisticated network of connected devices.

-- Since 5G is a developing technology, it is also expected to inherit the vulnerabilities and misconfigurations of its predecessor.