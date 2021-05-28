Acer Chromebook Spin 713 Launched: Specs, Price And All You Need To Know

Chromebooks have become quite popular in recent times, as they offer great functionality packed in a small size. Despite various companies coming up with new and better models, Acer has swiftly grabbed an 11.9% market share, making it the third-largest Chromebook seller. A lot of it comes from their successful lineup - Acer Chromebook Spin 713. The company has made some reiterations to make this Chromebook even better than it was and launched the third generation of the Acer Chromebook Spin 713. Read along to know more about spin 713 specs and price.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 Specs

Display and Performance

A standard Acer Chromebook Spin 713 comes with a vibrant 13.5" touch display, with a 3:2 aspect ratio. It can also be used as a tablet, by flipping the screen. Inside, the Spin 713 is powered by the 11nth generation Intel i5 processors and runs on Chrome OS (Android 9), giving it on par performance with most of the budget laptops. The processor is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of fast NVMe storage, boosting the system and application load time.

IMAGE: CHROME UNBOXED

Ports and Connectivity

The previous model did not have a lot of ports and connectivity options. With this device, Acer has reiterated the problem and provided an excellent solution. The new Chromebook Spin 713 comes with 2 Thunderbolt-enabled USB Type-C ports, which is a big plus point. Additionally, there is a full-size HDMI port, a USB-A port, headphone jack and a microSD card slot. On top of that, the latest Chromebook from Acer also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, making connectivity one of its strongest aspects.

Build Quality and Design

Unlike other budget laptops, 713 provides a smooth finish cool touch when held in hand. A streamlined metal chassis and on the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 offers military-grade durability. At 3.02lbs, the device is fairly lightweight. The 3:2 IPS VertiView display offers 18% more vertical screen space than a traditional 16:9 display. Some users might find the design slightly understated.

The clamshell opens up easily with a single finger, along with the compact form factor makes this device easy to carry around or and it can be used to work in a limited space. Along with an adequately big backlit keyboard, users also get the option to set up biometric login, using the fingerprint scanner.

IMAGE: CRHOME UNBOXED

Battery Life

Reviewers who have received the model report the battery life to be around 7 and a half hours at 50% brightness, which is an hour less than the last generation. However, as the Thunderbolt port supports 5V charging, it might be less of a deal-breaker. This time around, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 comes with Intel's Evo certification as a testament to its quality and performance.

Acer Chromebook Spin Price

The price of the base variant is set at $699, making it an excellent competitor of the Pixelbook Go or other compact Chromebooks. For $699, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (2021) offers a decent screen, portable form factor and excellent performance. There is a price drop as the previous model with equivalent specifications was marked at $899. Other models with i7 processors and bigger screens would be revealed in the coming days.

IMAGE: CHROME UNBOXED YOUTUBE