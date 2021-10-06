Acer Launches 4 New Laptops With Windows 11: Check Price And Specifications

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/ @Acer_India
Acer has managed to gain a lot of attention amongst the tech community for releasing a wide range of Windows 11 integrated laptops in India. Acer is going to launch its Acer Swift X, Swift 3, Aspire 3, Aspire 5, Spin 3, and Spin 5 for the Indian markets. These laptops are going to run on Microsoft’s Windows 11 OS and all of these laptops are going to be pre-loaded with Office 2021. The tech geeks have directed their attention towards the launch of these new Acer Laptops in India and are trying to learn more about their price and specifications. To help out these readers here is all the information available about the pricing and specification of new Windows 11 and Intel Core powered Acer laptops.
A new Windows experience, bringing you closer to the people and things you love.— Acer India (@Acer_India) October 6, 2021
Acer laptops now with Windows 11. Shop Here: https://t.co/mmHJEwguEw#Microsoft #Windows11 #Acer #AcerUpgrade #Aspire #Spin #Swift #SwiftX #TechUpgrade #WindowsUpgrade #MicrosoftUpgrade pic.twitter.com/d0I5rFJOu2