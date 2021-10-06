Acer Launches 4 New Laptops With Windows 11: Check Price And Specifications

Acer has managed to gain a lot of attention amongst the tech community for releasing a wide range of Windows 11 integrated laptops in India. Acer is going to launch its Acer Swift X, Swift 3, Aspire 3, Aspire 5, Spin 3, and Spin 5 for the Indian markets. These laptops are going to run on Microsoft’s Windows 11 OS and all of these laptops are going to be pre-loaded with Office 2021. The tech geeks have directed their attention towards the launch of these new Acer Laptops in India and are trying to learn more about their price and specifications. To help out these readers here is all the information available about the pricing and specification of new Windows 11 and Intel Core powered Acer laptops.

Price for new Windows 11 integrated Acer laptops in India

Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G): Rs. 86,999

Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43) and Swift 3 (SF314-511): Rs. 62,999

Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58) : Rs. 55,999

Aspire 5: Rs. 57,999

Acer Spin 3 (2021): Rs. 74,999

Acer Spin 5 (2021): Rs. 99,999

All of these laptops can be bought at Acer online store, Amazon, and Flipkart and offline via Acer exclusive stores along with Croma, Reliance, and Vijay Sales.

Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) specifications

14-inch full-HD IPS display

100 per cent sRGB colour gamut

300 nits of peak brightness

Hexa-core AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor

Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU

4GB graphics memory

AMD Radeon graphics

Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43) and Swift 3 (SF314-511) specifications

14-inch full-HD IPS display

300 nits of peak brightness

16GB of RAM

1TB SSD Storage

AMD Ryzen 5000U processor(SF314-43)

11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor(SF314-511)

Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58) specifications

15.6-inch full-HD TFT display

Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor

Fingerprint reader

Windows Hello support

Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)

11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor,

14-inch IPS full-HD display

8GB RAM

1TB of M.2 PCIe SSD storage

Aspire 5 (A515-56-5) specifications

15.6-inch IPS full-HD display

11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor

8GB RAM

1TB of M.2 PCIe SSD storage

Acer Spin 3 specifications

13.3-inch display

16:10 aspect ratio

Acer Active Stylus with Wacom AES 1.0

11th-generation Intel Core processor

Intel Iris Xe graphics

15 hours of battery life

Acer Spin 5 specifications