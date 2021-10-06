Last Updated:

Acer Launches 4 New Laptops With Windows 11: Check Price And Specifications

Acer has now launched a total of 6 new laptops with windows 11 for the Indian markets. Here is all we know about the pricing and specs of these new Acer laptops

Sahil Mirani
Acer has managed to gain a lot of attention amongst the tech community for releasing a wide range of Windows 11 integrated laptops in India. Acer is going to launch its Acer Swift X, Swift 3, Aspire 3, Aspire 5, Spin 3, and Spin 5 for the Indian markets. These laptops are going to run on Microsoft’s Windows 11 OS and all of these laptops are going to be pre-loaded with Office 2021. The tech geeks have directed their attention towards the launch of these new Acer Laptops in India and are trying to learn more about their price and specifications. To help out these readers here is all the information available about the pricing and specification of new Windows 11 and Intel Core powered Acer laptops. 

Price for new Windows 11 integrated Acer laptops in India 

  • Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G): Rs. 86,999
  • Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43) and Swift 3 (SF314-511): Rs. 62,999
  • Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58) : Rs. 55,999
  • Aspire 5: Rs. 57,999
  • Acer Spin 3 (2021): Rs. 74,999 
  • Acer Spin 5 (2021): Rs. 99,999
  • All of these laptops can be bought at Acer online store, Amazon, and Flipkart and offline via Acer exclusive stores along with Croma, Reliance, and Vijay Sales.

Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) specifications

  • 14-inch full-HD IPS display 
  • 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut
  • 300 nits of peak brightness
  • Hexa-core AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor 
  • Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU
  • 4GB graphics memory 
  • AMD Radeon graphics

Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43) and Swift 3 (SF314-511) specifications

  • 14-inch full-HD IPS display
  • 300 nits of peak brightness
  • 16GB of RAM
  • 1TB SSD Storage
  • AMD Ryzen 5000U processor(SF314-43)
  • 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor(SF314-511)

Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58) specifications

  • 15.6-inch full-HD TFT display
  • Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor
  • Fingerprint reader 
  • Windows Hello support

Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)

  • 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor,
  • 14-inch IPS full-HD display
  • 8GB RAM
  • 1TB of M.2 PCIe SSD storage

Aspire 5 (A515-56-5) specifications

  • 15.6-inch IPS full-HD display
  • 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • 1TB of M.2 PCIe SSD storage

Acer Spin 3 specifications

  • 13.3-inch display
  • 16:10 aspect ratio 
  • Acer Active Stylus with Wacom AES 1.0 
  • 11th-generation Intel Core processor
  • Intel Iris Xe graphics
  • 15 hours of battery life

Acer Spin 5 specifications

  • 3:2 display
  • 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor
  • Intel Iris Xe graphics 
  • 16GB RAM
  • 1TB SSD storage
  • 15 hours of battery life
